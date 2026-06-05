Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mariners-Tigers, Mets-Padres, and More)

The weekend is here, and we have plenty of fun MLB series to watch and bet on over the next few days.

Let's see if we can hit a few winners on Friday night. It's time to dive into my top three plays.

MLB Best Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tigers +106 vs. Mariners

Red Sox vs. Yankees UNDER 8 (-110)

Mets +108 vs. Padres

Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on the Tigers to upset the Mariners:

It can't be stressed how much the Mariners have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. Against right-handed pitchers, they rank second in the Majors in wRC+, and they have an OPS of .754. Against left-handed pitchers, they rank 28th in wRC+ with an OPS of .621, which is the worst mark in baseball.

Today, they face Framber Valdez, a lefty starter for the Detroit Tigers. That's enough for me to take a shot on the Tigers as home underdogs.

Pick: Tigers +106

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction

In his betting preview, Ryan Gilbert made the case for betting the UNDER in this AL East rivalry game:

Neither of these teams has scored a ton recently, and they’ve been playing a lot of low-scoring games against each other. The Yankees outscored the Red Sox just 12-3 in their three-game sweep in April.

Gray is pitching well, and so is Weathers, especially given the context of the five runs he yielded last time out.

This should be another low-scoring game in the Bronx.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-110)

Mets vs. Padres Prediction

I'm going to continue to fade the San Diego Padres. They have the worst offense in baseball over the past 30 days. They rank dead last in wRC+ over the past 30 days, along with an OPS of .595. The Mets' numbers aren't jumping off the charts, but a .682 OPS is miles better than the Padres', so that's good enough to justify an underdog bet on the Mets in this National League showdown.

Pick: Mets +108

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $350 in bonus bets if your bet $5 for seven days . Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!