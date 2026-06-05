Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 5

The Seattle Mariners finally had their winning streak snapped on Wednesday, but will now head into a weekend series with the 25-38 Detroit Tigers.

Can they start a fresh win streak tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think, and then I'll break down which side I'm betting on.

Mariners vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+142)

Tigers +1.5 (-173)

Moneyline

Mariners -120

Tigers -101

Total

OVER 7.5 (-114)

UNDER 7.5 (-105)

Mariners vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Seattle: Bryan Woo, RHP (5-3, 3.44 ERA)

Detroit: Framber Valdez, LHP (2-4, 4.39 ERA)

Mariners vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Commerica Park

How to Watch (TV): Mariners.TV, Detroit SportsNet

Mariners record: 33-30

Tigers record: 25-38

Mariners vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Framber Valdez 6+ Strikeouts (+129) via DraftKings

The Mariners have seriously struggled against left-handed pitchers this season, including when it comes to striking out. They have a 24.2% strikeout rate when facing lefty pitchers, which is the eighth-highest mark in the Majors. That's enough for me to take the OVER on Framber Valdez's strikeout total of 5.5.

Mariners vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting the Tigers as road underdogs:

It can't be stressed how much the Mariners have struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. Against right-handed pitchers, they rank second in the Majors in wRC+, and they have an OPS of .754. Against left-handed pitchers, they rank 28th in wRC+ with an OPS of .621, which is the worst mark in baseball.

Today, they face Framber Valdez, a lefty starter for the Detroit Tigers. That's enough for me to take a shot on the Tigers as home underdogs.

Pick: Tigers -101 via DraftKings

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