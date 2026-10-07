Clemson's Brad Brownell Details Upcoming Exhibition Matches Ahead of 2026 Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Before every season, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell schedules one exhibition game. Ahead of the 2026-27 season, though, the Tigers have the luxury of playing three.

Those preseason opponents have typically been low-major Division I programs like Presbyterian College or Division II schools such as Newberry College.

This year, though, that's changed, too — well, kind of.

While speaking at ACC Tipoff on Wednesday, Brownell went over the three teams they'll be facing, with the first being a closed exhibition against the College of Charleston this weekend.

"I think [it] will be good for us," he said. "I like doing something closed, where we can manipulate some things, and you know, guys can not have to worry about a crowd and just play."

Their final two exhibition contests will be open, with the first being against Georgia on Oct. 23.

"Mike White and I have talked over the years, and he called and said, 'Hey, they'd be happy to come if we can make it work.' We found a date; it was great," Brownell continued.

Fans should be in for a good matchup, as the last time we saw the two teams face off was in last season's Shriners Children's Charleston Classic Championship. The Tigers took down the Bulldogs in overtime, 97-94, led by guards Jestin Porter and Dillon Hunter, who combined for 34 points.

Brownell also mentioned that the Tigers will be heading to Athens, Georgia, during the 2027-28 season. It's unclear whether that meeting will be another exhibition or a regular-season game, but it's worth noting.

Finally, their last game on the exhibition schedule is against Presbyterian on Oct. 28.

This isn't the first time the two teams have met in an exhibition, either. Clemson's lone exhibition last year was against the Blue Hose, an 83-44 win for Brownell and the Tigers.

"Quinton Ferrell at Presbyterian is just a really good friend," the 17-year head coach finished. "He's a guy I've tried to hire a couple of times, and, you know, he called me and said, 'Hey, is there any way you'll play us again?' And I was going to play somebody like that in the second game."

"I've kind of got these other two games a little bit closer to our real game week, and so, they're an easy trip. It's right up the road. I know his teams will be competitive and fight. You know, they've battled us in the years past, and so just a guy I wanted to play. He wanted to play us, so I said let's do it."

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