Clemson Football Boss Acknowledges Concerns About Running Back Needs
After the Clemson Tigers' offense walked away with a 33-15 victory against their defensive side at the annual spring game on Saturday, spectators and coaches were left feeling confident for the upcoming season.
However, there are still some concerns that need to be addressed.
After running back Jay Haynes tore his ACL while playing against the SMU Mustangs in December, the position remains up in the air for the Tigers.
Head coach Dabo Swinney has been doing what he can to boost the position — which was in dire need of attention — and has been seeing success.
"From practice to meetings, we are really encouraged from what we have seen," said Swinney, per Jason Priester of The Clemson Insider.
"I know everybody is going to questions us all year, and I don't blame you; they got to go do it," he continued. "They got to all go prove it. We can't just talk about it."
In practices and during the spring game, Keith Adams Jr., Adam Randall, David Eziomume and Gideon Davidson shined, but were their performances enough to fill the shoes of Haynes and former Clemson star running back Phil Mafah?
Eziomume in particular provided hope for the program after he had 11 carries for a total of 69 yards. He's been showing high potential on the field and is clearly an adaptable player which could serve Clemson well.
Not only do his teammates see it, but Swinney also seems to be on the Eziomume train in addition to some other rising stars.
"I thought Eziomume had a good day, he's stacking days. He's had a couple of really good days," he said. "Adam Randall has been awesome this spring. He's been really good. I am really pleased with him. And then Gideon has been great."
Swinney described the players to be a "deep group" and has expressed a large amount of confidence in his team's capability after working with them throughout practices and of course, the spring game.
He's working with young and fresh talent, but the overall goal is to transform these running backs into machines on the field. They're certainly on the right track and under Swinney's consistent leadership, confidence could—and should— begin to replace the ongoing concerns as they gain more experience.
Luckily for the Tigers, there is plenty of time to whip each position including the running backs into shape for the upcoming season.