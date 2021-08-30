5 Storylines for Clemson-Georgia Showdown in Charlotte

From D.J. to J.T., position matchups and health concerns, it's going to be a busy game week leading up to the collosal matchup between the No. 3 Clemson Tigers and the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.

The wait is over. Spot the ball. Let's start the 2021 season at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The first game week of the year for the No. 3 Clemson Tigers is officially underway, and the opening contest is a big one against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs. There is no love lost in this rivalry, which Georgia controls 42-18-4 all-time in the series.

Here are five storylines to monitor this week heading into this colossal showdown between two top-5 teams in Charlotte, N.C.:

1. Health and attendance: Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still a major part of college football. Testing procedures and vaccinated vs. unvaccinated will likely dominate the headlines all season. The hope is everyone is ready and accounted for in terms of COVID.

As for the health of both teams beyond that, it's a little murkier on Georgia's side. The Bulldogs have long been banged up at receiver, although Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton appear to be full-go after practicing the last couple of weeks. There's been no recent update on the status of tight end transfer Arik Gilbert, who left the team for personal reasons, according to head coach Kirby Smart. Center Warren Ericson has a hand issue. Defensive back Tykee Smith and tight end Darnell Washington reportedly had foot surgeries last week. Star receiver George Pickens is still rehabbing from an ACL injury while Dominick Blaylock appears very doubtful to play Saturday.

As for the Tigers, receiver Joseph Ngata returned to practice last week and appears on pace to play. Justyn Ross is cleared and ready to go for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. There are no major known issues at this time that could affect Clemson's two-deep roster.

2. Big-time stakes: There is no "gimmie" game to work out the kinks or grow some guys up. Opening on this kind of stage means there will be little room for error, and any mistake could be extremely costly.

These are two national contenders with high hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff and more. One could argue there isn't a more important non-conference game in the entire regular season of college football. Not only will this be telling about the future of these two team, but it could go a long way in determining the four CFP teams.

Does that mean the loser is automatically out of it? Of course not. There are 11 more games and a conference title to be won for both squads. A lot can and will happen between now and December, but there's no doubt there's a certain energy and anxiety that comes with this kind of national showcase.

3. California love: The biggest stars on the field Saturday night play the most important position: quarterback. Clemson's D.J. Uiagelei and Georgia's J.T. Daniels are both California kids and Heisman Trophy candidates. The winner of this game likely takes at least some attention away from Heisman frontrunner Spencer Rattler of Oklahoma and becomes the talk of college football next week.

For Uiagalelei, he isn't concerned with that. The sophomore is starting for just the third time in his career, and this time it's not as a backup to Trevor Lawrence. This is Uiagalelei's team now, and he has to shoulder that burden and be a leader right out of the gate.

Daniels was pretty darn good in his four starts last season, but three of those came against the dregs of the SEC. There is certainly pressure on the USC transfer to perform and be the first Georgia signal-caller to lead the Bulldogs to a national title since 1980.

4. Lack of familiarity: These two teams are separated by less than 75 miles. They recruit the same hotbeds of Georgia and neighboring states. The rivalry dates back to 1897.

However, Clemson and Georgia haven't met on the gridiron since 2014, when the Bulldogs rolled to a 45-21 victory in Athens, Ga. The previous season, Clemson won a rousing 38-35 thriller at Memorial Stadium. Saturday's meeting will be just the fifth, though, since 1995.

They played every season from 1962-1987 and then five more times in the 1990s, but it's been more of a "cold war" since then. There will be a lack of familiarity between these two sides. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has never gone up against Smart since the former Alabama defensive coordinator got to Georgia. Will that be a factor on Saturday?

5. Guarding weaknesses: Week 1 exposes teams. It shows where you're not strong. Did you watch Nebraska's offense last Saturday? In games of the magnitude of Georgia and Clemson, it's critical to hide weaknesses as much as possible, but then again, are coaches really sure what those are at this point?

There are no preseason games and only two scrimmages to prepare for live action, so there will be a feeling-out period between these two teams.

Is Clemson's offensive line up to the test from Georgia's aggressive defensive front? Who is the Tigers' No. 1 running back? Will Clemson's improved defensive line be able to get to Daniels? Can Georgia's rebuilt secondary handle the depth of the Tigers receiving corps?

We'll find out live on Saturday night.

