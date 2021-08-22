Predicting Clemson's Depth Chart Versus the Georgia Bulldogs

The staff at All Clemson takes a guess at what the No. 3 Tigers roster will look like heading into the season opener on Sept. 4 against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.

With fall camp in the rearview mirror, the No. 3 Clemson Tigers have entered the stage of roster evaluation and depth-chart building.

While an official look at which Tigers are starting and who the backups are hasn't been released, the staff at All Clemson takes predicts what the depth chart will look like heading into the Sept. season opener against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Charlotte, N.C.

Here's a position-by-position breakdown:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

First Team: D.J. Uiagalelei

Second Team: Hunter Helms

Analysis: There was never any doubt about who the starting quarterback was going to be. This is now Uiagalelei's team and by all accounts, the transition has been smooth. The biggest surprise to come out of camp at the quarterback position was how far along Taisun Phommachanh is in his recovery from an Achilles injury. The third-year player took part in much of fall camp but still isn't cleared for live-action. That makes Hunter Helms the backup going into the season opener, something the coaching staff appears to be very comfortable with. — Priester

Running back

First Team: Lyn-J Dixon

Second Team: Kobe Pace

Analysis: With Georgia being the Tigers' first game of the season, you have to go with the experience here. Dixon has been in the system for more than three years now. He is by far the most experienced back when it comes to pass protection, something the Tigers will need against the Bulldogs. However, look for both guys to get plenty of work in Charlotte, with freshman Will Shipley getting some looks as well. The question then becomes will Dixon be able to hold Pace off and keep that starting job long-term. — Priester

Receivers

First team: Justyn Ross, Frank Ladson Jr., E.J. Williams

Second team: Joseph Ngata, Ajou Ajou, Dacari Collins,

Analysis: Fans will be thrilled to see Ross back on the field after last summer's surgery, and with him back in full, he should be good to go against Georgia. Ladson has had a strong preseason. If 100% healthy, Ngata would likely start, but with a nagging hamstring injury, he's missed a ton of time. That could allow E.J. Williams to earn the start or the Tigers might even go with the raw, improving Ajou. Collins is the guy to watch among this group as he made some big plays during camp, especially while Beaux Collins has been limited. — Senkiw

Tight ends

First team: Braden Galloway (1A), Davis Allen (1B)

Second team: Jaelyn Lay

Analysis: The Tigers are interchangeable at the top. Galloway is the more impressive player physically but Allen was super productive last year, and both tight ends appear to have taken steps in the right direction with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott coaching up this position now. After two years in the program, the massive body of Lay looks ready to contribute in some manner, but he's still not ahead of Galloway and Allen, who could have a big impact in the offense. — Senkiw

Offensive line

First team: Jordan McFadden (LG), Marcus Tate (LT), Matt Bockhorst (C), Will Putnam (RG), Walker Parks (RT)

Second team: Mitchell Mays (LT), Paul Tchio (LG), Mason Trotter (C), Hunter Rayburn (RG), Tristan Leigh (RT)

Analysis: Clemson's had a three-man center competition between Bockhorst, Trotter and Rayburn, and the winner will partly be based on putting the best five out there. Tate has done a good job of forcing himself into the lineup as a true freshman, so it makes sense to move Bockhorst from guard to tackle unless Trotter or Rayburn really show out the next two weeks. McFadden is considered one of the best tackles in the nation. The next group is more formidable in terms of talent than Clemson had last year, and they'll all rotate in throughout games. — Senkiw

DEFENSE

Defensive line

First team: Xavier Thomas (DE), Myles Murphy (DE), Bryan Bresee (DT), Tyler Davis (DT)

Second Team: Justin Mascoll (DE), K.J. Henry (DE), Ruke Orhorhoro (DT), DeMonte Capehart (DT)

Analysis: The defensive line could, and should be, the anchor of the defense in 2021—much like it was in the 2018 season. The depth of the line this season, combined with the veteran leadership, should provide at least a chance to challenge the 2018 squad for the claim as the best of all time. The ability of this group to stop the run and get pressure on the quarterback with only the front four should mean that defensive coordinator Brent Venables will have the opportunity to get creative with his blitzes and pressures. — Lentz

Linebackers

First Team: James Skalski (MLB), Trenton Simpson (SLB), Baylon Spector (WLB)

Second Team: Jake Venables (MLB), Kevin Swint (SLB), Keith Maguire (WLB)



Analysis: Last year, Skalski, who enters 2021 credited with 210 career tackles (16.0 tackles for loss), 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries, and fellow linebacker Spector combined to be one of the most formidable linebacking duos in college football. Spector returns for his second year as a full-time starter after the coaching staff credited him with a team-high 72 tackles (10.5 for loss), a team-high 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2020. The transfer of linebacker Mike Jones Jr., one of Clemson’s two departing starters from 2020, creates additional opportunity at Clemson’s nickel/sam linebacker spot, a position that Trenton Simpson seized down the stretch of his true freshman season along with his role as a situational edge rusher. Despite playing shy of 300 snaps and starting only three of his 12 games played, Simpson finished tied for second on the team with 4.0 sacks. — Lentz

Cornerbacks

First team: Andrew Booth Jr., Mario Goodrich

Second team: Sheridan Jones, Nate Wiggins

Nickel: Malcolm Greene

Analysis: While there are only six scholarship players at this position, it's still a solid group, especially at the top. Booth is the most talented corner on the team and ready to assume the No. 1 lockdown role. Goodrich has had arguably the best preseason of his long career and has earned a starting spot. Jones is interchangeable and plays like a starter, so he'll get plenty of reps. With Fred Davis III's status unknown because of an offseason traffic accident, Wiggins could be the next man up to start the year. Greene will get the first opportunity at the nickel role in passing situations. — Senkiw

Safeties

First team: Lannden Zanders (SS), Nolan Turner (FS)

Second team: Joseph Charleston (FS), R.J. Mickens (1A SS), Andrew Mukuba (1B SS)

Analysis: The coaches feel really good about these spots. Turner is back for his sixth year, and his leadership and playmaking are invaluable. Zanders, healthier than last year, has put on weight and appears to have made a big leap. Meanwhile, Charleston has made six career starts behind Turner. Mickens would probably get on the field before the versatile Mukuba, but the talented freshman is going to play somewhere. His talent is off the charts. — Senkiw

Specialists

First Team: B.T. Potter (PK, KO), Will Spiers (P), Justyn Ross (PR), Kobe Pace and Lyn-J Dixon or Will Shipley (KR) — Lentz