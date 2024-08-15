Cade Klubnik Left Off Preseason Top 100 List, Only Two Clemson Players Earn Honor
The upcoming season for Clemson will be an opportunity to prove many of the doubters wrong. After one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory for the program, it's fair that some don't expect them to find the success they're used to.
However, some of the takes have been a little much, as this is still a roster filled with talent. If Clemson plays how they're expected to, it wouldn't be a crazy suggestion to say that they'll be a College Football Playoff team. If they aren't, expect changes. Whether that's to the coaching staff or the roster, something would have to change if it's a repeat of last year.
Much of that will be on Cade Klubnik's shoulders. The former top high school recruit has all the talent in the world, but he had a below-average first campaign as the starting quarterback.
His tough first season must be why ESPN left him off their top 100 college football players entering 2024. Klubnik didn't get the nod, but two other players on Clemson did.
Barrett Carter, the Tigers' senior linebacker, was the highest-ranked player on the team. He came in at No. 15.
"Carter turned heads after the season-opening loss to Duke last year when he said he did not feel as if he was in game shape. He still had a solid season with 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 6 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery, but he returned for his senior season with more in mind -- domination."
Peter Woods, a sophomore defensive tackle, was the other Clemson player listed. He ranks No. 50 and will have a real opportunity to climb the board as he's an elite pass rusher.
"As expected, the 6-2, 215-pound Woods had a Freshman All-America-caliber season for the Tigers last year. But headed into this season, Clemson wants to take advantage of his versatility and plans to play him at both defensive tackle (his natural position) and defensive end."
Preseason honors are always a good way to recognize players and teams. However, at the end of the day, they don't mean much.
What everything looks like at the end of the season is more important than anything, and only Clemson can control that.
They have some questions to answer, but perhaps that'll be the reason they find success.
Having doubters often fuels teams, so hopefully, that'll be the case for Clemson.