Clemson Comes Away With Commanding Victory Against Citadel Bulldogs
In a 51-14 victory against The Citadel and during a packed Military Appreciation Day, Clemson showed no mercy in front of their home crowd. Their record increased to 9-2, with a season home record of 5-1.
Clemson's first possession of the game resulted in a touchdown after just five plays and 1:47. From here, the game pace was set and the Tigers continued their domination of the Bulldogs throughout the entire game. It was during the Bulldogs' second possession that Clemson DT Payton Page intercepted the ball for a 57-yard return resulting in Clemson's second touchdown.
Every remaining Clemson possession in the first half, following Page's interception, resulted in a touchdown and extra point for the Tigers. Clemson's defense was merciless, forcing two punts and a fumble for The Citadel.
It wasn't until after the half that the Bulldogs were able to put some points on the board.
The Bulldogs started to show life during the second half, forcing the Tigers to go for their first field goal of the game, bringing the score to 45-7. The Bulldogs were unable to answer that field goal, however, Clemson's next possession resulted in no extra points. The Citadel's Defensive Back Bradlee Jones blocked Nolan Hauser's 46-yard field goal attempt to start things off in the 3rd quarter.
The Citadel was looking to gain some momentum after the blocked field goal, putting up their second touchdown in just two plays, 72 yards, and 48 seconds. However, Clemson put a stop to any sort of comeback, answering with another touchdown with only 6:25 left in the fourth.
Clemson's starting quarterback, Cade Klubnik, was 12 for 16, throwing for 198 yards and three TDs. Bulldogs' quarterback was only 2 for 10 and 90 yards with one TD and one INT. Clemson led in all aspects of the game; totaling 562 yards as opposed to the Bulldogs' 387. While each team threw an interception, Clemson's offense was able to outperform The Citadel by leaps and bounds.
The Bulldogs will drop to 5-7 on the season, with no hopes for a playoff berth.
Clemson's playoff hopes were not within their own control tonight, as the Tigers are fully dependent on a loss by Miami at Syracuse. Miami and Syracuse will not face off until next Saturday, Nov. 30.
Clemson remains second in the ACC behind SMU, another team that Clemson was dependent on for any hopes of a post-season. SMU pulled out a victory (33-7) against Virginia, putting Clemson in a precarious position.