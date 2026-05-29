Clemson Completes 2027 Wide Receiver Class with Commitment from Son of Former All-Pro

On Friday afternoon, wide receiver Julian Cromartie made his collegiate decision, choosing Clemson over Kentucky and Kansas, as first reported by Rivals' Sam Spiegelman. He is now the first commitment from the program's big official visit weekend.

Cromartie becomes the third wide receiver to join the Tigers’ 2027 class alongside four-star Trey Wimbley and four-star Jamarin ‘Waffle House’ Simmons.

He is also the son of former Florida State cornerback and former All-Pro Antonio Cromartie, and the brother of current Seminoles defensive back Antonio Cromartie Jr., who is entering his second collegiate season.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wideout is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 993 overall player, the No. 139 player at his position and the No. 121 recruit in the state of Texas, according to the Rivals Industry.

Initially, Cromartie began his high school career at Mater Dei Catholic in Chula Vista, California. As a sophomore on varsity, he impressed in limited action, logging just 14 receptions for 276 yards — 19.7 yards per catch — and six touchdowns (43% catch-to-touchdown ratio) across six contests.

Following the season’s end, he gained offers from several smaller programs, such as Sacramento State, New Mexico State and San Diego State, among others. Additionally, he earned Power Four offers from Boston College and Arizona State. However, it wasn’t enough, as Cromartie decided to transfer from Mater Dei Catholic to College Park in The Woodlands, Texas, for his junior season.

The transition worked perfectly for the 6-foot-4 deep threat, as after a 239-yard and two-touchdown performance against Klein Cain, Cromartie gained offers from Florida State, Mississippi State and Washington. The offers didn’t slow down there, though, as Baylor, Georgia, Kansas and Michigan also extended scholarships throughout his junior season.

By the end of the season, Cromartie finished with 42 catches for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns, and only more schools started to target the three-star talent, as Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Texas, Arkansas and Texas Tech all offered to start the 2026 calendar year.

At first, he decided to schedule an official visit with Kansas (May 1) and Kentucky (June 5); however, Clemson swooped in earlier this month and invited him to their big official visit weekend, which he accepted.

Similar to several other recruits, though, before he could even get onto campus for his official, expert predictions started coming in for Cromartie to land with the Tigers. The first of which was Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, who flipped his prediction from Kentucky to Clemson on Monday. Two days later, Clemson247’s Austin Hannon made the same pick.

With Cromartie now in the fold, Clemson looks to have completed their 2027 wide receiver corps, as four-star Tae Walden Jr. and four-star Lawrence Britt recently canceled their official visits with the Tigers, while 6-foot-5 wideout DeShawn Hall is leaning towards Auburn and will make two official visit trips to the SEC program.