Son of Former All-Pro Cornerback Locks In Official Visit with Clemson

Throughout the 2027 cycle, the Clemson Tigers have made it a priority to pursue taller, longer athletes on both sides of the ball, and that philosophy shows no signs of changing anytime soon.

On Thursday morning, wide receiver Julian Cromartie announced that he'll be headed to Clemson for an official visit the weekend of May 29. He'll join four-star wideout targets Jamarin Simmons, Tae Walden Jr. and Lawrence Britt, as well as current commit Trey Wimbley.

Julian is the son of 10-year NFL veteran and former All-Pro Antonio Cromartie, who was a first-round pick in 2006 and led the league in interceptions as a second-year player.

i will be attending Clemson for my 2nd OV on May 29th! @CPFBRecruiting @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/N6Ak3USicd — Julian Cromartie (@JulianCromartie) May 7, 2026

Cromartie is rated a three-star prospect across all outlets aside from ESPN, and ranks as the No. 951 overall player, the No. 135 wide receiver and the No. 116 player in the state of Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout picked up a bit of steam on the recruiting trail after a solid, but limited sophomore campaign at Mater Dei Catholic, where he logged 14 receptions for 276 yards and six touchdowns across only six contests.

Following the season, Cromartie picked up a few offers from Group of Six programs, including Sacramento State, Oregon State and New Mexico State, as well as a few Power Four schools, like Boston College and Arizona State.

Entering his junior year, Cromartie decided to transfer from Mater Dei to College Park High School in The Woodlands, Texas. The change proved to be the smartest decision, as the lengthy pass-catcher had the best season of his young career and carved out a primary role on the offense, totaling 42 receptions for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to earning First-team All-District honors.

Since then, Cromartie's recruitment has risen to new heights, with him earning 16 offers since the start of his junior campaign. He's collected ones from powerhouse programs like Georgia, Texas, Michigan and Ole Miss, but chose to line up official visits with Kansas — which he attended on May 1 — Clemson and Kentucky, which will round out his recruiting trip on June 5.

As it stands, the Wildcats hold the lead for the three-star recruit, with On3's Sam Spiegelman having entered an expert prediction in their favor before Clemson's pursuit truly ramped up.

Since then, offensive coordinator Chad Morris and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham have made separate visits to College Park, and Cromartie's sister, JurzieBlu, is already committed to the Tigers in gymnastics, giving the program an even better chance at landing the prospect.

If Clemson walks away without Cromartie, though, four-star Jamarin Simmons remains uncommitted and has been crystal-balled to the program by four separate experts. Additionally, four-star Lawrence Britt included Clemson in his top six, and four-star DeShawn Hall did the same in his top seven, both recently.