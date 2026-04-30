Clemson Lands in Top Seven for Emerging 6-Foot-5 Wide Receiver

Just over a month after earning an offer from the Clemson Tigers following a spring session visit, one of the nation's fastest-rising pass-catchers has included the program in his top seven landing spots.

On Thursday afternoon, Deshawn Hall released his seven finalists for where he'll begin his collegiate journey, which included Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State and Auburn, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Deshawn Hall is down to 7 schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’5 195 WR from Prattville, AL is ranked as the No. 1 WR in Alabama (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰https://t.co/CfjXnz9Vwp pic.twitter.com/BsNgo6Qsfp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 30, 2026

The 6-foot-5 wideout is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 174 overall player, the No. 23 player at his position and the No. 10 recruit in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports rankings.

But Hall is a newer addition to the recruiting landscape than most four-star prospects, having spent the early part of his athletic career as a standout basketball player.

The late-blooming talent attended Valiant Cross Academy for his first two years of high school, where he first made waves as a basketball player, as he averaged an absurd 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks per game across the two year-span.

He led the Warriors to an AISA Class AA State Championship during his sophomore campaign, while also taking home Alabama AISA Player of the Year.

Ahead of his junior season this past year, Hall decided to transfer to Prattville High School to follow his father and basketball head coach Letwan Hall. Of note, top Clemson cornerback target, Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, will also be playing at Prattville for his senior year following his transfer from Oak Mountain.

In Hall's first season with the Lions, he made an immediate impact, hauling in 40 receptions for 660 yards and five touchdowns while also maintaining high-level production on the basketball court, averaging 18 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks per game.

While he already had reported offers from Cincinnati, Mississippi State, UCF, Jackson State and Alabama State for his play on the hardwood, his recruiting status in football took off near the end of his junior season, compiling 30 offers since October and going from unranked in February to a top-200 recruit in April.

Hall currently has official visits scheduled for Auburn (May 29) — which was originally the date he had penciled in for Clemson — Penn State (June 5), Alabama (June 12) and Tennessee (June 19-21). Clemson, Michigan and Ohio State are still firmly in the mix, though.

As it stands, Hall will most likely take the gridiron path over the hardwood, and the Volunteers are currently the front-runner for the lengthy receiver, as the coaching staff began recruiting him while he was still flying under the radar as a prospect, according to On3's Chad Simmons.