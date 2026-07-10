Clemson Football Depth Chart Outlook: Wide Receiver

Clemson football enters a 2026 season with plenty of questions, but one of them won’t be at a position with plenty of depth: wide receiver.

Tyler Grisham’s group has been a mainstay at the top of the Tigers’ best position groups for quite some time, blending top recruits with others who develop into the highest level. That will be the case once again next season, only losing one receiver in Antonio Williams.

We’ve continued to break down each position group, beginning with quarterback, running back and then offensive line. Now, Clemson Tigers on SI will take you through the wide receiver room entering a pivotal 2026 season.

Clemson Wide Receivers (by class)

Luke Stubbs, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, graduate senior

Grady Sherrill, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, graduate senior

Tristan Smith, 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, redshirt senior

Jack Purkerson, 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, redshirt senior

Clay Swinney, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, redshirt senior

Cole Turner, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, redshirt senior

Jaylen Brown-Wallace, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, redshirt junior

Tyler Brown, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, redshirt junior

Bryant Wesco Jr., 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, junior

T.J. Moore, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, junior

Avery Wieting, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Clark Sanderson, 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Chase Byrd, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Sam Earle, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, redshirt sophomore

Juju Preston, 6-foot, 155 pounds, redshirt freshman

Gordon Sellars III, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, freshman

Naeem Burroughs, 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, freshman

Connor Salmin, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, freshman

Cam Blivens, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, freshman

Keil McGriff, 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, freshman

The MVP(s): Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore

Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) will look to return with a vengeance after missing the second half of 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I’m not going to pick one or the other, but Moore and Wesco will be the two best players on the offense going into 2026, and it’s not hard to see why. Both have over 1,000 combined in their first two seasons, and they have the capability to go for 1,000 yards in one season if the dominoes fall in their directions.

Let’s start with Moore, a highlight-reel, big receiver with some of the best hands in the country. He was, arguably, Clemson’s most important return from the 2026 offseason, leading the team in receiving yards last season with 837 yards and four touchdowns. In the only start of expected starter, Christopher Vizzina, Moore finished with 124 yards and two touchdowns, which is promising for the offense.

Meanwhile, Wesco is recovering from a scary neck injury that had him out for the second half of 2025. He didn’t play in the spring, but he’s confirmed to be back this summer and will play in the fall. Frankly, Clemson will need his experience in a new-look room.

He recorded 17.3 yards per catch last season, being another deep-threat option for his quarterback in 2026. While Moore is more of the player who will make exciting plays, Wesco is the consistent route-runner who is always open. That will look to be the case in some of the biggest games next season, mainly LSU and Miami.

But, those are the two frontrunners to be an offensive All-American next season, and don’t be shocked if they make a good resume for it at the end of 2026.

The Sleeper: Gordon Sellars III

Clemson freshman Gordon Sellars III had a strong outing in his first appearance at Memorial Stadium in the spring game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A positive aspect of Clemson’s 2026 class was the wide receiver trio of Naeem Burroughs, Sellars and Connor Salmin, who were all four-stars in the cycle. Especially with Wesco and Moore out for the spring, it meant that the mid-year freshmen would see first-team snaps.

Out of that trio, it was Sellars who emerged, and he showed that in the Tigers’ spring game with an impressive touchdown grab.

He’s adjusted the most to the collegiate level, and perhaps his size helps with that. With Williams gone, that third receiver spot alongside Moore and Wesco will have plenty of competition. While it could go to experience in redshirt junior Tyler Brown, don’t be surprised if Sellars makes a push.

It certainly won’t be easy, but Sellars will see more consistent snaps as the season goes on. It will be if he can break through earlier to be a first-year difference maker in the big games.

The Rest of the Group

Clemson wideout Tristan Smith (3) brings size that no other receiver in the room has. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive coordinator Chad Morris has depth at this position, which will be pivotal for how fast his offense typically runs throughout the season.

We mentioned Brown and the trio of freshmen, and their speed will all play a factor in how many deep balls Morris calls with each play. Another threat with his height, Tristan Smith, will certainly play a role in that and will use his 6-foot-5 frame to create matchup problems.

Names like Juju Preston, Clark Sanderson and Cole Turner are the reserve pieces in this instance. All have shown flashes, whether in Clemson’s Pinstripe Bowl game or other previous seasons. As we said earlier, it’s a room defined by its depth, and if the injury bug plays a factor, either of these three will look to prove themselves.

Clemson’s wide receiver room, however, is in a phenomenal place. It features a mix of proven players with others that will look to change their narrative. Expect plenty of different names to make plays with this group, but we all assumed that anyways with some of the players the Tigers have.