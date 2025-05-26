Clemson Has the Best Situation at Most Important Position in College Football
The Clemson Tigers are going to be one of the best teams in college football during the 2025 season.
Their roster is overflowing with talent on both sides of the ball, and they have an incredible coaching staff to get the most out of those players.
Head coach Dabo Swinney is one of the best in the business. His track record speaks for itself and his willingness to adjust how he adds talent to the roster -- using the transfer portal for the first time this offseason -- will only help improve the team.
Their defense should get better with Tom Allen coming over from the Penn State Nittany Lions to be the new defensive coordinator in place of Wes Goodwin.
Allen is inheriting a defense loaded with stars and impact players who are expected to be high selections in the 2026 NFL draft.
But the player who is most important to the Tigers finding the level of success they are capable of in 2025 will be quarterback Cade Klubnik.
A former five-star recruit, he is entering his fourth year with the program and his third as the starter. He has made remarkable strides each season, and expectations are sky high entering this campaign.
Retaining Klubnik for one more year, convincing him to not enter the transfer portal or NFL draft, was a huge victory for Clemson.
With him in the fold, they now have the best quarterback situation in the FBS, in the opinion of David Hale of ESPN (subscription required).
The college football writer ranked all 136 situations under center, and it was the Tigers who claimed the top spot with Klubnik and his backup, Christopher Vizzina.
Joining them in the top tier are the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Penn State Nittany Lions and South Carolina Gamecocks.
Klubnik could cement his status as the No. 1 signal caller in the nation with his top three wide receiver from last year -- Antonio Williams, T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. -- all returning along with the addition of dynamic freshman running back Gideon Davidson.
If he continues building off of what he accomplished in 2024, he will not only prove Hale right, but the prediction of him being the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft would also have a chance of coming to fruition.