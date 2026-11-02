Clemson Tigers Announced Game Time For Georgia Tech Contest

Clemson football’s second-to-last home game of the 2026 season is an ACC contest with Georgia Tech. Now, the Tigers know when that game will kick off.

Kick-off time is set for 12:30 p.m. from Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on the CW Network, the first time the Tigers get that nod all season.

The contest will also celebrate the seniors, being Senior Day. Clemson typically doesn’t put the senior celebrations during its matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks, which always finishes out the year in alternating home-and-home games. So, Nov. 14 will be that game, and it’s against a vulnerable Yellow Jackets team.

Georgia Tech hasn’t been the typical team that it has been under head coach Brent Key this season, holding a 2-6 record while holding only one ACC win this season, though it was a big one, taking down the Duke Blue Devils at home. Since then, the Yellow Jackets have lost three straight and are staring down the barrel of a lost season in Atlanta.

Clemson will be looking for revenge after what happened inside Bobby Dodd Stadium a season ago, when the Yellow Jackets used a walk-off fire drill field goal from Aaron Birr to defeat the Tigers, 24-21. It sent them down to a 1-2 record after beginning the year ranked No. 4 in the entire country.

Now, head coach Dabo Swinney will look to avenge that loss while honoring the seniors before the final game of ACC play the following week, a Friday night game against Duke.

A lot has changed from the Georgia Tech team of a year ago, losing longtime starter Haynes King at quarterback. Key picked up Indiana quarterback transfer Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando. However, he hasn’t panned out as his older brother has just yet, who has 10 passing touchdowns to six interceptions so far this season.

In typical Key fashion, most of the Yellow Jackets’ offense comes from the ground game. That’s led by Michigan and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, who has recorded 548 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. Since Georgia Tech has been behind in a lot of these games, however, Mendoza has had to throw a lot, and it has been in garbage-time moments.

It’s a solid spot for Clemson to get a Power Four win at home, something that Swinney hasn’t been able to string many wins together in. The Tigers are 2-8 in their last 10 Power Four games at home, and especially with a special day for the senior class, it will look to be different during the November afternoon.

Perhaps if the Tigers keep winning these ACC games, it could be a handy one to have for the ACC Championship picture as well.