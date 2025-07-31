Clemson Tigers Continue to Dominate Preseason ACC Awards
Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik received the ACC Preseason Player of the Year award, and a conference-best 11 players received recognition for the All-ACC Preseason Football Team, the ACC announced Thursday.
The vote was taken by more than 180 media members who attended the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, last week.
Klubnik received 146 votes for the award, with the next closest player, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, only receiving nine votes for recognition.
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings finished with five votes, while Miami quarterback Carson Beck and Virginia Tech signal-caller Kyron Drones both finished with four votes each.
Klubnik received the award after a strong finish to the year that included an ACC Championship MVP in the Tigers’ win over SMU. Throwing for 3,639 yards, 463 rushing yards, and 43 total touchdowns, he finished in third in both passing touchdowns, with 36, and total touchdowns. The senior was an honorable mention for an All-ACC spot last season, with Cam Ward, Kyle McCord and Kevin Jennings taking the spots.
On the overall team, six Tigers got the nod on offense for their respective position: Klubnik (148), receivers Antonio Williams (143) and Bryant Wesco Jr. (66), offensive linemen Blake Miller (99) and Walker Parks (51) and center Ryan Linthicum (44).
Miller and Williams both saw a First Team All-ACC selection last season, while Parks saw a third team nod.
On the defensive side of the ball, another five were selected: defensive end T.J. Parker (152), defensive tackle Peter Woods (142), linebackers Wade Woodaz (77) and Sammy Brown (76) and cornerback Avieon Terrell (129).
Parker and Terrell both found a Second Team All-ACC nod in 2024.
Pittsburgh was the next team to have the most players on the team with three. Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Louisville and SMU all had two players each on the list.