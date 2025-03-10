Clemson Tigers Four-Star Running Back Target Sets Official Visits List
At the end of the Clemson Tigers’ official Elite Weekend, they learned that one of their Class of 2026 targets will be taking an official visit to campus later this spring.
Jaylen McGill, a four-star running back prospect, announced his visit list on social media and revealed that he’ll visiting five schools officially.
Along with the Clemson Tigers, he’ll visit the Texas Longhorns, the Georgia Bulldogs, the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Tennessee Volunteers.
McGill, who is from Spartanburg (SC) Mountain View Prep, is considered a four-star player by several recruiting services. One site, 247Sports, has him as a four-star recruit in composite rankings and listed as the No. 255 recruit in the country.
He is considered South Carolina’s No. 6 player and the No. 18 running back in the nation. He hasn’t announced official dates for his visits to any of the five finalists.
The Elite Weekend was a productive one for the Tigers, even if it did keep football coach Dabo Swinney from attending this weekend’s final men’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum, one that allowed the Tigers to clinch the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament.
Clemson received four different commitments during the weekend, all on the offensive side of the ball.
On Friday, the Tigers received a commitment from a four-star offensive lineman, Adam Guthrie, who figures to be a future tackle at the college level.
The, on Saturday, Clemson learned that they had commitments from two wide receivers — Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin. Both are considered four-star recruits and were in attendance for Clemson’s Elite Weekend on campus.
On Sunday, three-star offensive lineman Grant Wise from Pace High School in Milton, Fla., announced his commitment on social media.
The Clemson Tigers are coming off a 2024 campaign in which it won the ACC championship game and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.
The Tigers went 10-4 overall and lost to Texas in the first round of the expanded 12-team playoff.
Many analysts are expecting the Tigers to be a Top 10 team in 2025, thanks in part of the return of Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had his best season statistically in three years with the Tigers. The offense is also returning much of the talent around Klubnik, though they will need to find a replacement for running back Phil Mafah.
On defense, the Tigers used the transfer portal to pick up some talent to help them in the pass rush. But their biggest offseason change was letting defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin go and hiring Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen for the 2025 season. His job will be to transform the run defense.