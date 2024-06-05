Clemson Tigers Make Offer To Dynamic 2026 Defensive Back
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are gearing up for the 2024 college football season. After a couple of down years, the team is hopeful to get back to national championship contention.
Even though they have not performed up to their standards for a couple of seasons, the program has recruited well. They have continued bringing in top-notch talent on both sides of the football.
Now, the Tigers are looking ahead and rolling out offers to fill out their 2026 recruiting class. A new offer was announced on Tuesday night.
Shavar Young Jr., a four-star defensive back out of Webb School in Knoxville, Tennessee, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an official offer from Clemson.
While the Tigers have made him an offer, they are far from being the only power school to be pursuing him.
As of right now, Young has also received offers from programs like Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan. There are plenty of other teams with interest in him as well. He's a hot commodity and Clemson has decided to jump into the fray.
Standing in at 6-foot-0 and 180 pounds, Young possesses dynamic athleticism and playmaking ability. He would be a big-time addition to the Tigers' future defense.
247 Sports has ranked Young as the No. 184 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. He is also ranked as the No. 15 ATH in the class. Young holds the ranking of No. 6 in the state of Tennessee.
Young has played both sides of the football during his high school career. In addition to being an elite defensive back recruit, he has been dominant at the wide receiver position as well.
During his sophomore season in high school, Young ended up catching 84 passes for 1,130 yards and nine touchdowns. Defensively, he racked up 17 tackles, 11 defended passes, and an interception.
One has to wonder if Clemson could be viewing him as a potential wide receiver or if they would keep him at defensive back. He would certainly give Swinney and the coaching staff versatility with his skil-set.
All of that being said, we'll have to wait and see whether or not the Tigers have a chance to secure a commitment from Young. At the very least, they're showing major interest and have extended him an offer.