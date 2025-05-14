Clemson Tigers Star Defensive Back Joins Teammates in First Round of NFL Mock Draft
The Clemson Tigers have a strong argument staking a claim to being the most talented team in college football for the 2025 season.
They are loaded with All-America talents on both sides of the ball. Head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff did a wonderful job of retaining talent from the 2024 squad and adding some pieces to help elevate the team where needed.
Having quarterback Cade Klubnik back gives them continuity at the most important position on the field that some other contenders are lacking in the NIL Era.
This is his third season at the helm of the offense and he could put himself in a position to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with another strong year.
But, it is the defense that everyone will be keeping a close eye on.
Wes Goodwin was relieved of his duties as defensive coordinator, replaced by Tom Allen, who was the defensive coordinator for the vaunted Penn State Nittany Lions in 2024.
He is inheriting an incredible amount of talent, headlined by two bona fide stars in the front seven: defensive tackle Peter Woods, one of the most impactful players in the country, and edge rusher T.J. Parker, who has a chance to be selected early in the 2026 NFL Draft as well.
Their presence is going to make life easier for everyone else, as the two main focuses for opposing offensive coordinators are to slow down.
One of the players who is going to benefit greatly is cornerback Avieon Terrell.
A great pass rush is a defensive back’s best friend. It will cause a quarterback to speed up their process and make mistakes, which can lead to momentum changing turnovers and big plays in the secondary.
Terrell, entering his junior year, has a great pedigree. His brother, A.J. Terrell, was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft after three seasons with Clemson.
Jordan Reid of ESPN believes that the younger Terrell is going to follow a similar path, having him selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 27 overall pick in his recent NFL mock draft.
“At 5-11 and 180 pounds, Terrell is smaller than older brother A.J., who plays corner for the Falcons. But Avieon Terrell is a pest for opposing receivers, as his 11 pass breakups tied for the 15th most in the FBS last season. The loaded Clemson defensive front should bring a lot of pressure this season, which could lead to more interceptions for Terrell (two). The 49ers still need their Charvarius Ward replacement,” Reid wrote.
As a sophomore, Terrell stuffed the stat sheet with 58 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, 12 passes defended two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.
A true playmaker in the backend, his stock could soar given how much talent is surrounding him on the Tigers defense.