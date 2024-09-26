Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Addresses Cade Klubnik’s Future for 2025
There's a scenario where Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik decides to enter the 2025 NFL draft.
However, given that his first season as Clemson's full-time quarterback last year didn't go as planned, the better plan would likely be for him to wait it out.
The former top prospect has played at a high level in the first three games of the campaign.
Klubnik has tossed for 729 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception.
If he continues to play this well, perhaps NFL scouts would be willing to draft him in a spot where he'd feel comfortable leaving Clemson.
It feels like a long shot at this point, and head coach Dabo Swinney doesn't expect that to be the case, either.
Swinney spoke about Klubnik returning in 2025.
“I don’t know why he wouldn’t be,” Swinney said, according to Gavin Oliver of The Clemson Insider. “Yeah. I mean, he needs to just beat Stanford, worry about all that stuff. But yeah, I mean, he’s a junior.
“You may have somebody that may just want to move on somewhere else. You never know. But our anticipation, just where we are on paper – we know we’re going to lose Marcus and Brinny and Phil. But outside of that, we expect everybody back. We’re building good momentum with this group, and more on the way.”
Stability is important in college football, and if there's one coach who understands that, it's Swinney.
But just like what every team in the country has to deal with each season, players will move on. Whether it be them graduating or leaving in the transfer portal, it's a reality every coach has to face.
“We know we’re going to lose (fifth-year senior safety) R.J. (Mickens), we know we’re going to lose (senior linebacker) Barrett (Carter), we know we’re going to lose (senior defensive tackle) Payton (Page),” Swinney said. “Outside of that, we’ll see.”
Clemson will lose a few important players, but if Klubnik returns and continues to improve, that's the biggest piece for them.
When Clemson's been elite over the past decade, it's been when they've had a high-level quarterback.
The Texas native will be tested in ACC play. He struggled a bit against better teams in 2023, so the hope is for that to change in 2024.
Klubnik's first taste of the ACC this year went well, throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
They'll need more of the same of that moving forward.