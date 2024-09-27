Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Remains Uninterested in Responding to Critics
Clemson has faced plenty of criticism over the past 12-plus months. Whether it's towards Dabo Swinney or players, Clemson has been the subject of some egregious comments.
While their play hasn't been what it once was, that doesn't take away from what this program has done under Swinney.
Nearly every college football team in the nation would trade places with Clemson due to the success they've found over the past decade. Swinney was perhaps the biggest part of all of that.
But it isn't easy hearing all of the critics for most. Players and coaches at other schools have gone after media members, fans, and others. Clemson, however, often does the opposite.
Swinney spoke about the critics, remaining uninterested in giving them a response.
“I’m not trying to prove anything to anybody,” he said, according to Zach Lentz of All Clemson Insider. “I know who I am, I know whose I am. I know where I’ve been, where I’ve come from, and where I’m going, so none of that stuff affects me. We’ve created a society where it’s just normal to attack people, destroy people, make stuff up, create narratives. But you have to focus on what you know matters.”
The all-time great coach has continued to ride on his faith. Swinney believes that if he and his players keep their faith, good things will come.
Some have also criticized that, saying that he and the team need to focus on winning football games and nothing else.
“What we do is a reflection of what we believe,” Swinney said. “Growth follows belief. Your belief is going to drive your habits, and you’ve got to create a belief that’s greater than your fear. If you participate in all that outside noise, you live your life from the outside in, and you don’t take risks because you’re afraid of criticism.”
In the NIL era, players and coaches have only dealt with more frustration from fans. Whether those fans believe it's fine to do so now is one thing, but it's important to remember that these are still college students.
Fortunately, Clemson has the right man in charge.
Swinney and the Tigers will have an excellent opportunity to quiet the doubters over the next few months. Winning often solves everything, and if they win the ACC Championship Game, they'd receive an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.
Most fans would be content with that.