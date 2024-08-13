Clemson's Freshman Wide Receiver Predicted to Have Key Role This Season
As the Clemson Tigers get ready for the upcoming season, there is some internal expectations for them to get back into the College Football Playoff.
While some in the national media are down on the state of this program, if they are able to take the next step on offense, there is a good chance they will be competing for another ACC championship because their defense is projected to be one of the best units in the country again.
Much of the conversation surrounding the offensive output has been focused on Cade Klubnik.
He didn't have the year many expected last season when he became the full-time starter for the first time, causing many analysts to put a ceiling on what Clemson can accomplish. But, there has been some reports indicating the former five-star quarterback is finding his way in Year 2 under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, indicating this group can perform like they have in the past when competing for national titles.
The Tigers don't just need Klubnik to step up, though.
They also need their wide receivers to stay healthy and emerge as a real threat on the outside to take some of the pressure off their star quarterback.
One player who is getting a lot of buzz throughout camp is their freshman Bryant Wesco.
Entering as a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, the 57th-ranked prospect in that cycle is expected to make an immediate impact for Clemson this year.
"TJ Moore was the Tigers' top-rated receiver commit, and he has a ton of ability, but it's Midlothian, Texas pass-catcher Bryant Wesco who may make the quickest impact ... Wesco is going to catch a lot of passes this year. The Tigers simply need players who can change games on offense, and he can," writes Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report.
That would go in line with what has come out of camp.
Klubnik has already teased a potential monster season for the true freshman, and that has been echoed by senior wide receiver RJ Mickens who said Wesco can "do it all."
If Clemson can get impact snaps from Wesco and TJ Moore to supplement a group that should naturally take a step forward based on health, then this offense should be able to put up numbers that has them competing for the CFP.