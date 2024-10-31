Former Clemson Star Predicted To Be Moved Before NFL Trade Deadline
Clemson has a massive collection of talent in the NFL. Dabo Swinney has done nothing but produce NFL players throughout his tenure with the program, a big reason why he's among the best college football coaches in the country.
The list goes on and on about some of the top players in the NFL who have put on a Clemson jersey, and running back Travis Etienne Jr. is at the top of that list.
Etienne impressed during his time with Clemson, and has done so in the NFL as well.
Unfortunately, his Jacksonville Jaguars squad has struggled in a major way throughout the campaign, playing like one of the worst teams in the league.
The Jaguars sit at 2-6 overall and unless something drastic happens, they look to be in a rough position regarding their possibility of making the playoffs.
Etienne, despite only being 25 years old and looking to be a potential franchise-level running back when he's at his best, could be on the move during the deadline due to Jacksonville struggling.
Mike Jones of The Athletic predicted the former Clemson star will be traded, highlighting the previous two campaigns he had.
"Despite back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to kick off his career, Etienne has seen his workload diminish this season, thanks in part to a few nagging injuries and the simultaneous ascension of Tank Bigsby. At 2-6, the Jaguars can kiss any playoff aspirations goodbye, and they would do well to send Etienne to a team in need of improved running back depth now to get a head start on the roster implosion that is sure to come this offseason."
Etienne hasn't been half of what he was throughout the first two seasons of his career this year, posting just 230 yards on 56 carries in his six games.
In the first two showings of his career, he finished with over 1,000 yards in each. He also had 11 touchdowns in 2023.
His rookie campaign was just as impressive, finishing with 1,125 yards on 220 carries, which was good for more than five yards per carry.
Etienne won't be the only Clemson player who might be moved at the deadline. Many reports have suggested that New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams will be on his way out, as they've also struggled immensely.
For any former Clemson star who gets moved, there's a good chance they'll be traded to a better organization with a chance to win a Super Bowl.
That's the goal for all players in the NFL, especially ex-Clemson guys, as they're built on winning.