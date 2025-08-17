Former Clemson Tigers Cornerback Turns Corner with Dallas Cowboys
Former Clemson Tigers standout Andrew Booth Jr. had himself a day in his second preseason game of the early year, showcasing similar intangibles to the ones he had while in orange.
The former All-ACC player delivered a statement of a performance for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans in a 31-13 loss versus the Baltimore Ravens, accounting for a team-high eight tackles and a pick-six off his former teammate.
"I was [baiting him], so I got in my press bell and had eyes on the quarterback while he didn't," Booth said in media availability. "I didn't want to PI, I kind of reached over him, but I held back, so I kind of tipped it and was able to get it."
From his days patrolling the secondary in Death Valley to now making a name for himself under the bright lights in Dallas, Booth looks to make a run for the 53-man roster just a year following his trade from the Minnesota Vikings.
The 6-foot cornerback was ranked the No. 5 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports out of Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Ga.
He decided to take his talents to Clemson ahead of the 2019-20 season, appearing in 13 games, yet didn't receive too many snaps overall as a first-year player.
He took a jump in his sophomore campaign, becoming more versatile within the secondary, contributing 27 tackles, three for a loss, two interceptions, four pass deflections, one sack, and a fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown.
Booth's potential and ability, as shown on the field in the 2020 season, earned him a spot on the second team All-ACC squad.
With all eyes on the rising junior, Booth lived up to the hype and put up nearly 40 tackles to go with three interceptions and five pass deflections, awarding him First team All-ACC honors and making him one of the top cornerback prospects heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 194-pound defensive back was drafted as the 42nd overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings, hoping to be the next great secondary player in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
He didn’t see the field much as a rookie due to injuries, appearing in six games and making one start.
In 2023, Booth slotted all 17 games yet only started the season's final contest, recording eight tackles and a pass deflection.
His slow development and injuries with the Vikings led to him being traded very shortly before the 2024 season.
The worst hit the young athlete when Cowboys fans grew extremely frustrated with Booth throughout the season, as inconsistent play and missed opportunities in coverage made him a frequent target of criticism.
He was rated as one of the worst players in coverage at his position in the league while only playing 118 snaps. He was ranked 213th out of 222 eligible cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus (PFF) last year.
With his back against the wall this offseason, Booth appears to show resilience and channel his inner talent while not hearing what others say.
Early in camp, Booth displayed his quick hands in tight coverage on two pass breakups within the same practice against Cowboys receivers George Pickens and Jalen Tolbert.
He didn't strike anyone's attention in Week 1 of Preseason, but made a massive impact in coverage throughout the second contest as multiple cornerbacks went down with injuries for Dallas.
Booth finished with two pass deflections and an interception from former teammate Cooper Rush, taking it 40 yards into the endzone for his first pick-six as a professional.
"[My confidence] is constantly growing, I just need to get more plays, more time on-task, and continue to be diligent in my craft," Booth said. "It's all going to bloom beautifully."
Booth's story from blue chip recruit to All-Conference cornerback, through injuries and early NFL struggles, has been anything but direct. For him, the preseason isn't just about highlights; it's about proving that perseverance can align to create the career most projected him to have.
The Dallas Cowboys' third preseason game will be against the Atlanta Falcons on August 22 at 8 p.m. EST at AT&T Stadium.