Dallas Cowboys sign recently exiled cornerback to practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys initially released cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. on Tuesday after acquiring wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.
However, the Cowboys didn't let Booth Jr. stay away for long. On Thursday morning, Dallas announced that they had re-signed the cornerback to their practice squad.
Giving some depth to a secondary that has been hit with injuries all season.
MORE: Cowboys 5-round mock draft post Jonathan Mingo trade lands star RB
Booth Jr. initially joined the Cowboys via trade during training camp back in August when the Cowboys sent cornerback Nahshon Wright to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the former second-round pick.
The former Clemson Tiger has played in three games this season for Dallas, starting one and recording a total of six tackles.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues
4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons
3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 9: Dallas Cowboys near top 10