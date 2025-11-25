Former Clemson First-Round Pick Signs With NFL Team
This past Tuesday, former Clemson star defensive end Shaq Lawson — who has made headlines this year for comments about his alma mater — was signed by the Buffalo Bills, marking his third stint with the franchise that drafted him back in 2016.
The move comes following poor play from the backups and a string of injuries to the Bills' defensive line as Ed Oliver, Michael Hoecht, DeWayne Carter and Landson Jackson are all on injured reserve.
Coming out of Clemson, Lawson was one of the top prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft after racking up 60 tackles, 25.5 for a loss, 12.5 sacks and a forced fumble on his way to being named a Consensus All-American in the 2015 season.
With the 16th overall pick in the draft, the Buffalo Bills selected the 6-foot-3 edge rusher, hoping that he would make an immediate impact on a struggling defense. Lawson would put up solid numbers throughout his four-year tenure, totaling 108 tackles, 25 for a loss and 16.5 sacks. But it wouldn't be enough as Buffalo decided to decline his fifth-year option, ultimately sending him into free agency.
Lawson signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and had another sound year, recording 32 tackles, four for a loss, four sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble and a 36-yard house call on a fumble recovery. However, he would never be able to find a permanent home.
In March 2021, the Houston Texans traded for Lawson, but he never played a snap for them before being dealt to the New York Jets five months later. After the season, he was released and returned to Buffalo on a one-year deal in 2022, earning another one-year contract for 2023. Ahead of the 2024 season, Lawson joined the Carolina Panthers' practice squad and was elevated for one game before being released in late October; he hasn't played a down since.
Despite the constant movement and the year off from NFL-caliber football, Lawson has stayed committed to getting back on the field, training independently.
His familiarity with Buffalo's defensive scheme makes the reunion a logical fit, especially with the Bills desperate for depth and experience up front. Even if Lawson isn't expected to start, the hope is that he can provide immediate rotational help while stabilizing a defensive line that's been hit hard by the injury bug.