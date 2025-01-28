Former Clemson Tigers Running Back Sets Historic Record in NFC Championship Game
Former Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley set a record in the NFC Championship Game by becoming the first player to force a fumble and score a touchdown in a single NFL Playoff game.
The game marked the first occasion Shipley played special teams aside from the games where he participated as a return specialist. He appeared to be more satisfied with his forced fumble than he did about his first NFL touchdown.
“It’s been a big learning curve for me,” Shipley said. “I’m just trying to produce and try to mean something to this team the way that I have in the past. When I was able to go in there and get my first forced fumble right before half, Kenny Gainwell, picks it up, and we’re able to score before the half. It really does change momentum. Those middle eight minutes is what we call them. We controlled those. I was just so pumped up.”
He really impressed teammate and fellow rookie Jalyx Hunt. Hunt was yelling in the locker room "He was hooping." when Shipley arrived at his locker. He spoke glowingly of Shipley and his performance on both units.
“To come in and be as humble as he is, to accept a new role, was amazing to see,” Hunt said. “He’s a seasoned player at this point. His mindset is what really sets him apart. His room is — we have, arguably, in my opinion, the MVP of the league, [Barkley]. Behind him, you have [Gainwell], who would start anywhere else, and just to be able to learn and be humble and soak up everything that he can from them. It’s amazing and a testament to his mentality.”
After All-Everything running back Saquon Barkley was done for the day and his backup, Gainwell, went out with a concussion, Shipley took over the running back position.
Shipley pulled off the longest run of his career, a 57-yarder, from nearly the exact same spot Barkley scored from in the first quarter. Shipley almost took it all the way,
A few plays later, Shipley finally found his way to a place he had not seen since college. He found his way into the end zone for the first touchdown of his NFL career. Barkley, who ran in from the sideline to congratulate the rookie, was ecstatic.
“Just celebrating with the guys is all I could ask for,” Shipley said. “Saquon came down, met me in the end zone. I was sitting on the floor looking at Jordan Mallata and just so much appreciation for, you know, every one of my teammates, every one of my coaches. It was a surreal moment, but everything I planned went out the window.”