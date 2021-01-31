Former NFL Head Coach Wants Mac Jones Over Trevor Lawrence

Former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and interim head coach of the San Diego Chargers June Jones recently told SportsIllustrated.com that he would put Mac Jones over a few big names in this upcoming draft, including former Tiger Trevor Lawrence.

June Jones coached and played for the Atlanta Falcons, playing from 1977-1981 and reuniting as a head coach from 1994-1996. Jones also had a year long stint with the Chargers in 1998 where he was interim coach for the team, and his coaching days date all the way back to 1983.

After seeing Mac Jones in Senior Bowl Practice throughout this week, June had seen enough. June Jones told SportsIllustrated.com his thoughts on the Alabama QB:

“I feel that Mac Jones is the best quarterback in this draft; he will have the same supporting cast in the NFL [as in college] if he gets with a good offensive minded coach. Even though he has played only really one year off what I have seen in his deep ball accuracy and what he is running on offense at Alabama - it is exactly what he will be doing in the NFL. So, what you see I think is what you are going to get....he is the real deal. He can move and create from an NFL pocket. It may not play out this way but for me, he should be the first quarterback taken when all said and done.”

Trevor Lawrence may be the consensus No. 1, but the tape Mac Jones is putting together is beginning to impress.

Mac Jones finished the season with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns and only had 4 passes picked off all season. Lawrence missed a few games, but has a bigger body of work behind him to show what he can do to NFL Scouts.

Mac Jones will finish up in the Senior Bowl Game played tomorrow, capping off practices running all throughout this past week.