FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Search

Former NFL Head Coach Wants Mac Jones Over Trevor Lawrence

Former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and interim head coach of the San Diego Chargers June Jones recently told SportsIllustrated.com that he would put Mac Jones over a few big names in this upcoming draft, including former Tiger Trevor Lawrence.
Author:
Publish date:

June Jones coached and played for the Atlanta Falcons, playing from 1977-1981 and reuniting as a head coach from 1994-1996. Jones also had a year long stint with the Chargers in 1998 where he was interim coach for the team, and his coaching days date all the way back to 1983.

After seeing Mac Jones in Senior Bowl Practice throughout this week, June had seen enough. June Jones told SportsIllustrated.com his thoughts on the Alabama QB: 

“I feel that Mac Jones is the best quarterback in this draft; he will have the same supporting cast in the NFL [as in college] if he gets with a good offensive minded coach. Even though he has played only really one year off what I have seen in his deep ball accuracy and what he is running on offense at Alabama - it is exactly what he will be doing in the NFL. So, what you see I think is what you are going to get....he is the real deal. He can move and create from an NFL pocket. It may not play out this way but for me, he should be the first quarterback taken when all said and done.”

Trevor Lawrence may be the consensus No. 1, but the tape Mac Jones is putting together is beginning to impress.

Mac Jones finished the season with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns and only had 4 passes picked off all season. Lawrence missed a few games, but has a bigger body of work behind him to show what he can do to NFL Scouts.

Mac Jones will finish up in the Senior Bowl Game played tomorrow, capping off practices running all throughout this past week. 

USATSI_15387298_168387971_lowres
Football

Former NFL Head Coach Wants Mac Jones Over Trevor Lawrence

USATSI_15495267
Football

Rodgers, Powell Finish off College Career at the Reeses Senior Bowl

USATSI_15492956_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson's Powell, Rodgers Taking Advantage of Ultimate Job Interview at Senior Bowl

Monte Lee 2019 ACC T
Baseball

Monte Lee Likes Where His Clemson Baseball Team is as Spring Ball Opens

USATSI_15365468
Football

Texan's New Head Coach Expects Deshaun Watson To Stay

USATSI_15391645
Football

Texans GM Not Interested in Trading Deshaun Watson

Adam Randall
Recruiting

Clemson Offense Great Fit for 2022 WR Commit Adam Randall

USATSI_15311150_168387971_lowres
Football

Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson: 'He's a Winner and a Killer'