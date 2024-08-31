Georgia Bulldogs Expected to Sit Top Running Back for Clemson Opener: Report
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are expected to sit transfer running back Trevor Etienne for the season opener against the No. 14 Clemson Tigers on Saturday, per a report from CBS Sports and 247 Sports.
Etienne benching is likely the result of an off-the-field incident earlier this year. Georgia had no comment for the report.
He won’t be the only Georgia running back out of the game, either. Roderick Robinson is expected to miss the game as he recovers from toe surgery. Robinson rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries last season. He is also Georgia’s top returning rusher.
Without Etienne and Robinson, the Bulldogs will likely use sophomore Branson Robinson and freshman Nate Frazier out of the backfield.
He is the younger brother of NFL running back and former Clemson star Travis Etienne.
The younger Etienne transferred to Georgia from Florida in the offseason. With the Gators he as Freshman All-SEC in 2022 and gained 1,472 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in two seasons. He’s also a capable receiver, with 30 career catches.
But in March he was arrested for DUI, charges that included reckless driving and failure to maintain a lane. It was alleged that he was driving 80 mph in a 50-mph zone. He reportedly admitted to police that he had a few beers “way earlier” that evening, but at the time of his arrest he was not legally allowed to drink.
Those charges were dropped in July in a plea agreement. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, historically, has not suspended players if they aren’t facing pending legal action.
But off-the-field incidents at Georgia, especially ones involving vehicles, have been a serious problem for the Bulldogs the past two seasons.
Smart admitted it was a problem during SEC media days. It’s to the point where Georgia NIL collectives are now withholding money from football players in those instances.