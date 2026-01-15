How Chad Morris Can Utilize Clemson's New WRs Naeem Burroughs, Chris Johnson Jr.

There’s been a theme to multiple acquisitions that the Clemson Tigers have made so far this offseason: speed.

New offensive coordinator Chad Morris should have plenty of weapons at his disposal in 2026, including transfer portal addition Chris Johnson Jr. and four-star wide receiver Naeem Burroughs. Incumbent receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and TJ Moore complement the new pieces, as the Clemson offense looks for a more consistent 2026 campaign.

When examining how Johnson Jr. and Burroughs could be deployed next season, several key avenues stand out. They’re consistent with Morris’ prior tendencies as a playcaller: utilizing quick reads for the quarterback, spacing the field, and putting defenders in conflict.

Stretching the Field

One of the simplest ways Morris can utilize the two new pieces is by using them as vertical threats.

Burroughs could be a valuable piece of the passing game, stretching defenses with his speed without relying on schematic help. While starring at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, he was clocked at 22 miles per hour during a game. Fans shouldn’t expect a major role for Burroughs as a true freshman, but he could be utilized in a decoy role due to that speed.

Johnson Jr.’s profile as another speed demon makes him a natural fit for wheel, Texas, and slot fade routes out of the backfield. Few linebackers will be able to keep up with the SMU transfer’s motor and speed in one-on-one scenarios, a fact that Clemson should use to its advantage in 2026.

Complementing the Returning Receivers

Clemson’s struggles in 2025 weren’t all on one position group, but the Tigers could no doubt benefit from additional pieces around returners Bryant Wesco Jr., TJ Moore, and potentially Tristan Smith.

After Wesco’s season-ending injury last season against SMU, the Clemson offense scored 30 or more points against an FBS team just once. Even with a veteran quarterback like Cade Klubnik under center, the Tigers needed complementary receivers around Moore and Smith.

Johnson snagged a career-high 17 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs last season, and could be a potent receiving back in Morris’ flexible scheme. Burroughs comes to Clemson after a standout senior season where he caught 58 passes for 1,275 yards and 18 touchdowns.

With his aforementioned speed and elusiveness, Burroughs could be used as a field-stretcher, but also as a quick-game receiver. Slants, hitches, and bubble screens are all ways that the true freshman could make an immediate impact across from veteran wideouts.

More From Clemson Tigers on SI