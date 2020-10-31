SI.com
How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Boston College

Zach Lentz

Clemson will close out its five-game October slate on the final day of the month, as the top-ranked Tigers are slated to host the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 31. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon ET. Clemson is in the midst of celebrating its 125th season of football in 2020. 

Saturday's game against Boston College will be played on the 124th anniversary of Clemson's gridiron debut on Oct. 31, 1896. On that date, the squad representing Clemson Agricultural College defeated Furman, 14-6, in Greenville, S.C. in a game that was the first time that many of the Clemson players had seen a full-sized football gridiron. Charlie Gentry was credited with scoring the Tigers’ first touchdown as Clemson improved to 1-0 all-time. The Tigers have won another 763 games in the years since, as Clemson's 764 total wins rank 14th in FBS history. .

How to Watch: 

TELEVISION: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe)

How to Listen:

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 137, XM 193, Internet 955

CLEMSON/BOSTON COLLEGE SERIES HISTORY:

 - OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 18-9-2

 - HOME: Clemson leads series, 8-3-1

 - ROAD: Clemson leads series, 9-6-1

 - NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 1-0

 - LAST MEETING: Oct. 26, 2019 (56-7, W) 

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 9

Storylines:

What will Clemson’s offense look like without Trevor Lawrence

Venables: Clemson's Xavier Thomas Getting Confidence Back

From Brooks, Alberta to Clemson, Ajou at Home in Upstate

Tony Elliott Says Clemson OL Still Has Some Things to Clean Up

Heisman Race: Breaking Down Clemson's Lawrence, Other Candidates By Tiers

Swinney talks BC, Injuries and Where the Tigers Need to Improve

Tragedy Turns to Triumph for James Skalski

Lawrence to the NFL...Not So Fast

Stephen A. Smith Says Lawrence Should Tell Jets 'Hell No'

Clemson Overcomes First-Half Defensive Struggles to Rally Past Boston College

It was far from pretty but Clemson's defense made just enough stops to hold off Boston College Saturday as the Tigers overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Eagles.

Christopher Hall

Uncommon Victory Gives Clemson Confidence Going Forward

Clemson rallied from an 18-point first half deficit to defeat Boston College Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney said the victory will give the Tigers confidence heading into their matchup with Notre Dame.

Travis Boland

Clemson Running Back Travis Etienne Becomes ACC's All-Time Leading Rusher

Clemson running back Travis Etienne passed N.C. State legend Ted Brown's mark of 4,602 career rushing yards to set a new ACC record.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Sends Message to Teammates Following Win Over BC

The star quarterback and Heisman Trophy frontrunner Trevor Lawrence was ruled out Thursday when he tested positive for COVID-19, but he was proud of his teammates after the win.

Brad Senkiw

Rece Davis Says Trevor Lawrence Plays If Available for Notre Dame

ESPN College Gameday host Rece Davis talks about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's availability for next weekends matchup with Notre Dame in South Bend

JP-Priester

4th-and-Short: Instant Reactions to Clemson-Boston College

All Clemson gives you the highs and the lows from the Tigers win over Boston College Saturday.

Zach Lentz

No. 1 Clemson Rallies Without Trevor Lawrence to Beat Boston College

No. 1 Clemson came back from an 18-point deficit without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence to hold off Boston College 34-28 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Brad Senkiw

ESPN Reports No New COVID-19 Cases for Clemson Football

ESPN's Holly Rowe reported during "College GameDay" on Saturday morning that the Clemson Tigers are in the clear coming out of Friday's testing.

Brad Senkiw

5 Clemson Tigers Who Need to Step Up With Trevor Lawrence Out

When a key player goes down, plenty of other players usually step up their games to make up for it. Here are some Clemson Tigers who need to do just that in Trevor Lawrence's absence.

Brad Senkiw

Bryan Bresee Prides Himself on Not Making Same Mistake Twice

2019 SI All-American and Clemson freshman Bryan Bresee says he is happy with his progress through the teams first six games and that he prides himself on not making the same mistake twice.

JP-Priester