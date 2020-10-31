How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Boston College

Clemson will close out its five-game October slate on the final day of the month, as the top-ranked Tigers are slated to host the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 31. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon ET. Clemson is in the midst of celebrating its 125th season of football in 2020.

Saturday's game against Boston College will be played on the 124th anniversary of Clemson's gridiron debut on Oct. 31, 1896. On that date, the squad representing Clemson Agricultural College defeated Furman, 14-6, in Greenville, S.C. in a game that was the first time that many of the Clemson players had seen a full-sized football gridiron. Charlie Gentry was credited with scoring the Tigers’ first touchdown as Clemson improved to 1-0 all-time. The Tigers have won another 763 games in the years since, as Clemson's 764 total wins rank 14th in FBS history. .

How to Watch:

TELEVISION: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe)

How to Listen:

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 137, XM 193, Internet 955

CLEMSON/BOSTON COLLEGE SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 18-9-2

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 8-3-1

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 9-6-1

- NEUTRAL: Clemson leads series, 1-0

- LAST MEETING: Oct. 26, 2019 (56-7, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 9

