How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Miami

Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between Clemson and Miami since the 2017 ACC Championship Game, when Clemson earned a 38-3 victory to secure the third of Clemson's five consecutive ACC titles across the last five seasons. That game featured the No. 1-ranked Tigers and the No. 7-ranked Hurricanes, the exact same AP Poll rankings these squads carry into Saturday night's contest.

TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams)

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: Touchdown Radio (Jim Szoke, Charles Arbuckle)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 84, XM 84, Internet 84

CLEMSON/MIAMI SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 5-6

- HOME: Clemson trails series, 0-2

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 4-3

- NEUTRAL: Series is tied, 1-1

- LAST MEETING: Dec. 2, 2017 (38-3, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 2

Storylines:

