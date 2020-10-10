SI.com
How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Miami

Zach Lentz

Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between Clemson and Miami since the 2017 ACC Championship Game, when Clemson earned a 38-3 victory to secure the third of Clemson's five consecutive ACC titles across the last five seasons. That game featured the No. 1-ranked Tigers and the No. 7-ranked Hurricanes, the exact same AP Poll rankings these squads carry into Saturday night's contest.

TELEVISION: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Allison Williams) 

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Reggie Merriweather) 

RADIO: Touchdown Radio (Jim Szoke, Charles Arbuckle)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 84, XM 84, Internet 84

CLEMSON/MIAMI SERIES HISTORY:
- OVERALL: Clemson trails series, 5-6
- HOME: Clemson trails series, 0-2
- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 4-3
- NEUTRAL: Series is tied, 1-1 

- LAST MEETING: Dec. 2, 2017 (38-3, W)
- STREAK: Clemson, Won 2 

Storylines:

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Hurricanes here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Roster Update: Xavier Thomas to Dress Out for First Time in 2020

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is available tonight against Miami for the first time this season while fellow end Justin Foster remains unavailable.

Brad Senkiw

Mascoll, Tigers Eager To Line Up Against D'Eriq King

Clemson's defense is excited for the challenge of facing the Miami offense and quarterback D'Eriq King

Christopher Hall

Clemson DE Xavier Thomas One Step Closer to 2020 Debut

Clemson junior defensive end Xavier Thomas is inching closer towards his 2020 debut and is expected to dress out for the first time  this season on Saturday night.

Christopher Hall

'Just a Matter of Time' for Joseph Ngata's Breakout Game

Clemson WR Joseph Ngata has a slow start to the 2020 season but Dabo Swinney says it's only a matter of time before he explodes

Christopher Hall

Clemson Freshman Bryan Bresee Exceeding Early Expectations

Dabo Swinney says freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee embodies characteristics of several former Tigers, could be a freshman all-American type player

Christopher Hall

Swinney Confident in Special Team's Ability to Impact Game Saturday night

If the showdown in Death Valley comes down to the wire, Clemson is confident in its ability to execute in special teams to secure the win

Christopher Hall

Death Valley will host its first battle of Top 10 teams since 2016 on Saturday, when No. 1 Clemson welcomes No. 7 Miami (Fla.) in front of a national television audience on ABC. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Picks Commitment From Elite 2021 Shooting Guard

Brad Brownell and Clemson basketball added to their 2021 recruiting class on Friday, picking up a commitment from elite shooting guard Lucas Taylor

JP-Priester

Clemson's Defense Needs to do These 3 Cs Saturday: Concentrate, Contain, Corral

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables relishes these challenges, and Miami transfer quarterback D'Eriq King certainly presents one. There are some areas the Tigers need to win on defense.

Brad Senkiw