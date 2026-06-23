Why the Los Angeles Rams Are Clemson WR Bryant Wesco Jr.’s Best NFL Fit

Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. is potentially only a season away from his name being called in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Should the standout junior be selected in the nation’s capital next April, he’ll have declared after a junior 2026 season with the Tigers that was likely more fruitful than his first two.

When looking at Wesco’s best fit in the NFL, one team stands out: the Los Angeles Rams. Let’s take a look at why L.A. would be an ideal landing spot for the Midlothian, Texas product.

Sean McVay’s Wide Receiver Preference

Rams head coach Sean McVay has shown over the years that he prefers a specific archetype of receivers more than others: sturdy, quick-twitch players who can fit into his West Coast scheme.

Wesco can do just that. In an offense that predicates itself on smarts and chemistry with the quarterback, he’s well-equipped for the challenge.

“He’s really smart and very competitive,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after his freshman campaign. “He’s a big-time finisher on the ball. He’s got a lot of great moments ahead of him.”

2026 will be a great opportunity for the Tigers’ top receiving threat with a new quarterback. Whether Christopher Vizzina or another player is throwing passes for the team, the chemistry that Wesco builds with his new connection could be evidence to a brighter future in the NFL.

Play of the Day No. 256: Ah to heck with it, Bryant Wesco Jr. is down there somewhere (Clemson vs. Syracuse, 2025). #POTD pic.twitter.com/IokuBKtwsz — Sam Teets (@Sam_Teets33) December 10, 2025

Potential Roster Crunch

Los Angeles sits in an interesting position roster-wise heading into 2026. Quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a one-year, $55 million extension this past May, tying him to the franchise for next season while still leaving doubt about the long-term. Then, the Los Angeles brass shocked fans by trading up for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson in the 2026 draft.

Whoever is under center for the Rams in 2027, the team’s wide receiver position promises to be in flux. Burgeoning star Puka Nacua is entrenched in long-term contract talks with the team. A smattering of younger and unproven weapons surrounds Nacua and aging veteran Davante Adams, whose contract is a pivotal part of the team’s situation.

The contract pays Adams an average of $23 million per year over the next two seasons. If Los Angeles selects Wesco with an early draft pick, he could be the No. 3 option in a loaded offense as a rookie before transitioning into a No. 2 option behind Nacua in 2028.

That path would be ideal for Wesco, who would be entering the NFL after declaring early from college. Getting acclimated while facing better matchups and less focus from defenses could allow him to evolve into a top-flight option toward the end of his rookie contract.

High Upside

Swinney hasn’t been shy about discussing Wesco’s skillset and potential.

“Wesco, he’s explosive,” the Tigers’ head coach said before last season’s Week 1 matchup with LSU. “You don't realize how fast he is until he’s gone by you.”

That speed and acceleration the 6-foot-2 standout possesses could be critical to his long-term viability in the NFL. Superstar Justin Jefferson (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) profiles similarly and has found success with burst and explosiveness instead of bulk.

The biggest red flag for some NFL teams could be Wesco’s medical profile. A scary collision on a punt return against SMU last October ended his sophomore season early. Despite that, he should still be selected with an early-round pick if 2026 goes according to plan.