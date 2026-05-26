Why Matthew Stafford's New Contract is a Big Win for the Rams (And Ty Simpson)

Prior to the beginning of OTAs, the Los Angeles Rams got a new contract done with quarterback Matthew Stafford. While it was reported as an extension, it was simply a formality. This is how the Rams have handled Stafford over the last two years and likely how they will manage him moving forward as he enters the twilight stages of his career.

The deal was a reported two-year, $115 million contract. However, in reality, it’s a one-year, $55 million extension. MMQB’s Albert Breer reported the terms of the contract on Tuesday. According to Breer:

Stafford will make at least $45 million. He gets $40 million in base pay, and there’s a $5 million roster bonus that’s guaranteed and due early next year, meaning it’s basically a bonus for this year that’s paid next year.

There is $5 million in playoff incentives for 2026.

Stafford gets $45 million in base pay for 2027, with another $5 million roster bonus due in early 2028. That becomes fully guaranteed in March, turning the 2028 bonus into a deferred payment.

He has another $5 million in playoff incentives for 2027.

TThe deal is structured very similarly to Stafford’s adjustment from last year while fairly compensating the reigning MVP. His $55 million number puts him right up with the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

“It’s essentially a $5 million raise that gives the team another year of control and is indicative of a player at the stage of his career in which everything is year-to-year,” said Breer. “Does it absolutely mean that he plans to play in 2027? No, but it creates a runway for him to play, and in Los Angeles…So while this isn’t quite a “nothing to see here” situation, it’s more an update to the deal the Rams gave Stafford last year.”

With Stafford’s new deal, he’ll carry a cap hit of $48.3 million. At the end of the day, nothing really changes here. While an extension for a 38-year-old quarterback is certainly notable, nothing changes from the Rams’ perspective.

The deal with Stafford doesn’t push Ty Simpson’s timeline back at all. Stafford remains the quarterback while the Rams are in their ‘win now’ window as Simpson waits in the wings. It also isn’t a guarantee that Stafford is done after 2027 when the deal expires. He could continue to play, and if he does come back next year, the Rams will likely once again adjust the contract.

While the narrative is that the Rams are in ‘win now’ mode, they continue to have one foot in the current timeline and one in the future timeline. The Stafford contract allows them to remain in that state. They are able to commit to Stafford while he’s still playing at a high level while also protecting Simpson during his development.



Again, the contract changes very little when it comes to the Rams’ overall plan. The front office continues to give itself flexibility, which is what it has done all offseason. It’s why they took Simpson in the first place. Taking Simpson 13th overall allows them to trade future picks if needed for players who can help them win now.

Following Stafford’s extension, many questioned why the Rams drafted Simpson in the first place. However, the contract confirms what should have been known the whole time. The Rams aren’t rushing into anything with Simpson. Instead, they are maximizing the time left with Stafford and setting up a future at the most important position in football.

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