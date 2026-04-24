Rams Solidify Plans Post-Stafford With Stunning Pick, Take QB of the Future in First Round

The Los Angeles Rams have made the surprise pick of the first round by taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Taking Simpson solidifies the Rams’ plans post-Matthew Stafford as Sean McVay now has his quarterback of the future.

Heading into the draft, the Rams were in a unique spot with so much flexibility. After making the NFC Championship Game last season, the Rams held the 13th overall pick and had no immediate needs. General manager Les Snead addressed the cornerback position in free agency by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson.

At that point, the 13th overall pick became a luxury pick that the Rams could use to build on the future if they chose to do so. With Stafford getting older and Jimmy Garoppolo potentially contemplating retirement.

Throughout the draft process, Simpson has been one of the most divisive prospects in the class. Simpson played well to begin last season, but his level dropped over the second-half of the season as he dealt with injuries.Additionally, Simpson is very inexperienced, as he has just 15 starts in his college career.

Still, Simpson could be a perfect fit for the Rams and McVay’s offense. Simpson was seen as a good fit in a McVay or Shanahan style of offense. The Alabama quarterback was commonly compared to Brock Purdy before the draft process. However, it’s possible that McVay sees some of Kirk Cousins in Simpson who he coached as the offensive coordinator in Washington. Simpson also brings some athleticism that is reminiscent of Baker Mayfield.

Coming into the draft, Simpson wasn’t seen as a player who would be able to start right away. Now, he’ll get a chance to sit behind Matthew Stafford for at least a year.

While this quarterback class was seen as a weaker group, it was also a chance to zig as the rest of the league zagged. With so much focus on the 2027 class, the Rams were able to stand pat at 13 and take a quarterback that the rest of the league undervalued. This is a team with high expectations and being in position to take a quarterback in next year’s class was unlikely.

After the first round of the NFL Draft, the Rams have solidified their future at the most important position. They pick again in the second round with the 61st overall pick.