Aaron Donald Viewed as Top Contender in NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds Amidst Rams Rumors

There's a strong argument to be made that the Los Angeles Rams were the second-best team in the NFL last season, but they unfortunately had to play against the best team, the Seattle Seahawks, in both their division and in the NFC Championship Game.

They responded to that by going out this offseason and acquiring both Trent McDuffie and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. Now, less than a month from the opening kickoff of the regular season, they may be adding one more big piece.

Aaron Donald, one of the greatest defensive players of all time, has worked out for the Rams and is potentially coming out of retirement to play one more season with Los Angeles.

Donald spent his entire career with the Rams, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, Defensive Player of the Year three times (2017, 2018, 2020), and was named first-team All-Pro eight times. He also helped lead the Rams to their Super Bowl win at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Donald left the game with plenty left in the tank. In his final season in 2023, he racked up 8.0 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss in 16 games. If he returns to the Rams this year, he's still going to be a problem for opposing offenses at 35 years old.

With the Donald news seemingly imminent, sportsbooks have added his name to the odds list to win Comeback Player of the Year. Let's take a look.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Patrick Mahomes +200

Kyler Murray +470

Jayden Daniels +700

Aaron Donald +750

Daniel Jones +1200

Malik Nabers +1900

Donald is third on the odds list to win the award at +750, an implied probability of 11.76%. He's behind only Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Jayden Daniels entering the season. Caesars Sportsbook also has odds for him to win Defensive Player of the Year at +3000.

Donald has worked out for the Rams twice in preseason so far. There's no timetable on when he'd annouce his return. Likely, he won't play this preseason, but the odds suggest a comeback appears likely.

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