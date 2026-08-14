2025 NFL Playoff Teams: Who Got Better and Who Got Worse?

Of the 14 teams to make the NFL playoffs in the 2024 season, only eight made it back to the postseason in ’25. Both No. 1 seeds from the ’24 campaign, the Chiefs and Lions, are among the six that missed out on last year’s playoffs after enduring disappointing seasons.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks, who won Super Bowl LX, weren’t in the playoffs in 2024, nor were the Patriots, whom they faced in the championship game. That’s all to say, a lot can change for a team on a year-to-year basis. The offseason is critical for teams to replenish their rosters and address any glaring needs that may have impacted them the season before.

Below we’re going to examine the offseason activity of the 14 teams that reached the playoffs in 2025 and assess whether they improved or got worse ahead of the ’26 campaign.

2025 NFL playoff teams that got better this offseason

Buffalo Bills

Key additions: WR DJ Moore, DE Bradley Chubb, S Geno Stone, C Austin Corbett, CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Key departures: CB Taron Johnson

The Bills added DJ Moore to the wide receiver room, giving Josh Allen a new weapon on offense. Coming off a down year with the Bears, Moore will see plenty of opportunity in Buffalo’s passing attack. The team also added Bradley Chubb and Geno Stone to fortify the defense. Despite recording their seventh consecutive season with double-digit wins, the Bills failed to win the division for the first time since 2019 and entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed. They were bounced in an overtime heartbreaker by the Broncos in the divisional round, but have made the improvements to help supplement a deeper playoff run this season and to potentially reclaim their stake as AFC East champions.

Carolina Panthers

Key additions: Edge Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, T Rasheed Walker, WR John Metchie III, QB Kenny Pickett

Key departures: DT A’Shawn Robinson, QB Andy Dalton, RB Rico Dowdle, C Austin Corbett

Instant impact draft picks: OL Monroe Freeling

The Panthers were the lone NFL playoff team with a sub-.500 record last season, winning a lackluster NFC South at 8–9. They had a surprisingly close game against the Rams in the wild-card round, but were ultimately defeated, 34–31. They made some strong upgrades on defense during the offseason, splashing out on a pair of high-value free agents in Jaelan Phillips and the versatile Devin Lloyd. The Panthers also made some significant additions to the offensive line, signing former Packers tackle Rasheed Walker and drafting standout tackle Monroe Freeling in the first round as a means of better protecting Bryce Young as he enters what will be a pivotal fourth season. The Panthers should once again be in the mix to win the NFC South, but they still likely won’t be contending for a Super Bowl.





Chicago Bears

Key additions: S Coby Bryant, LB Devin Bush, C Garrett Bradbury, T Braxton Jones

Key departures: WR DJ Moore, C Drew Dalman, LB Tremaine Edmunds, S Kevin Byard III, S Jaquan Brisker, CB Nahshon Wright

Instant impact draft picks: S Dillon Thieneman, C Logan Jones

Unwilling to pay DJ Moore the $28.5 million he’s due in 2026, the Bears shipped him to the Bills and will now lean more heavily upon Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze. Coby Bryant’s injury complicates things, as he was an important addition with both Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker leaving town. First-round pick Dillon Thieneman will likely be the Day 1 starter at strong safety in what figures to be a solid secondary. Losing Drew Dalman to an unexpected retirement hurts, but the Bears replaced him by acquiring veteran center Garrett Bradbury and drafting Logan Jones in the second round. Despite losing some important players, the Bears made quality additions and improved during the offseason as they look to contend for a championship in ’26 and beyond.

Denver Broncos

Key additions: WR Jaylen Waddle

Key departures: DE John Franklin-Myers, S P.J. Locke

The Broncos reached the AFC championship game last season, and they managed to retain most of their core from the 14-win season. John Franklin-Myers left in free agency, but the team got a big boost to its wide receiver room by trading for Jaylen Waddle, who will provide Denver with an elite deep threat and a potential new top target for Bo Nix as he enters his third season in the league. It was a fairly quiet offseason for the Broncos. The team didn’t have a draft selection until the third round, and didn’t select any players who appear poised to make an immediate impact in ’26. It may be difficult for the Broncos to pull off another 14–3 campaign in 2026, especially considering an NFL record 11 of their wins came in one-score games. The Broncos got better as a team, though that may not show up in their record.

Houston Texans

Key additions: S Reed Blankenship, T Braden Smith, G Wyatt Teller, edge Jadeveon Clowney

Key departures: T Tytus Howard

Instant impact draft picks: OL Keylan Rutledge

The Texans had the NFL’s best defense in 2025, and they made some more additions to help bolster the unit during the offseason. Hard-hitting safety Reed Blankenship joined the team on a three-year deal, and the Texans reunited with Jadeveon Clowney later in the offseason, too. Clowney will be an excellent rotational piece behind the NFL’s best pass-rushing tandem of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Offensively, they added to their O-line with the additions of Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller, as well as first-round pick Keylan Rutledge, who will help keep C.J. Stroud upright after the young quarterback missed a handful of games due to injury last year. This team has the makings of a legit Super Bowl contender if they can get enough production out of their offense.

Los Angeles Rams

Key additions: Edge Myles Garrett, CB Trent McDuffie, CB Jaylen Watson, DT Aaron Donald

Key departures: Edge Jared Verse, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, WR Tutu Atwell

The Rams were busy this offseason, making some significant improvements on the defensive side of the ball. First, they traded for former All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie in a deal with the Chiefs. They further fortified the cornerbacks room by signing another Chiefs cornerback, Jaylen Watson, to a three-year deal. Of course, their most notable move was the blockbuster trade that brought Myles Garrett to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Verse and draft capital. And with the potential return of Aaron Donald looming, there may be no team that had a better offseason than the Rams, who will open the 2026 campaign as Super Bowl favorites.

New England Patriots

Key additions: WR A.J. Brown, WR Romeo Doubs, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, DE Dre’Mont Jones, S Kevin Byard III

Key departures: WR Stefon Diggs, C Garrett Bradbury

It was a busy offseason for the Patriots, who completely revamped their wide receiver room after parting ways with Stefon Diggs in free agency. They signed Romeo Doubs and traded for A.J. Brown, giving them a new one-two punch at the position for MVP runner-up Drake Maye to work with. They also made some additions on defense with Dre’Mont Jones and Kevin Byard III joining the mix, while Alijah Vera-Tucker was signed to fortify the offensive line and improve the run game. Most of the Patriots’ draft picks look like they’ll be in backup roles to start the season, including first-round tackle Caleb Lomu. After benefitting from a relatively easy schedule last season, the Patriots improved their roster significantly during the offseason, though it seems unlikely they’ll improve upon their 14–3 record from last year.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Key additions: WR Michael Pittman Jr., CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle, S Jaquan Brisker

Key departures: G Isaac Seumalo, RB Kenneth Gainwell, TE Jonnu Smith

With Aaron Rodgers set to run it back for one final season in Pittsburgh, the Steelers made a pair of offseason additions to the offense, adding wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Rico Dowdle to the mix. They also improved the secondary with the signings of Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker. The Steelers snuck into the playoffs last year thanks to a late-season win against the Ravens, but were quickly ousted by the Texans in the wild-card round, 30–6. Overall, this roster is a bit better than last year’s, but it still doesn’t seem like it’ll be enough to push the Steelers into true Super Bowl contention.

San Francisco 49ers

Key additions: WR Mike Evans, DT Osa Odighizuwa, WR Christian Kirk, WR Deebo Samuel, CB Nate Hobbs

Key departures: WR Kendrick Bourne, OL Spencer Burford, DT Jordan Elliott

Instant impact draft picks: WR De’Zhaun Stribling

Despite dealing with multiple injuries to key players, the 49ers still managed to win 12 games in 2025. This offseason, they added a handful of wide receivers to bolster the position with Brandon Aiyuk out of the picture and Ricky Pearsall unable to stay on the field. They added experienced talents such as Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and Deebo Samuel, while also drafting De’Zhaun Stribling in the second round. San Francisco also traded with the Cowboys for Osa Odighizuwa, who should have a big impact in the trenches against the run. The NFC West once again figures to be highly competitive, but the 49ers made some important additions in the offseason that should enable them to hang in there with the Rams and Seahawks in 2026.

2025 NFL playoff teams that got worse this offseason

Green Bay Packers

Key additions: DT Javon Hargrave, CB Benjamin St. Juste, LB Zaire Franklin

Key departures: T Rasheed Walker, DE Rashan Gary, OL Elgton Jenkins, CB Nate Hobbs, WR Dontayvion Wicks, WR Romeo Doubs

The Packers snuck into the playoffs last year after going 9-7-1 in the regular season, but they will have their work cut out for them as they aim to return to the postseason in 2026. Green Bay let some important pieces leave this offseason after agreeing to ship Rashan Gary to the Cowboys and Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles, while also parting ways with Elgton Jenkins and Romeo Doubs. The turnover on the offensive line and in the wide receivers room will force the Packers to bank on some young players stepping up and making important strides in those positions. In free agency, Green Bay mostly focused on improving its defense. The Packers signed Javon Hargrave and Zaire Franklin to bolster the front seven while buffing up the secondary with the addition of Benjamin St. Juste.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Key additions: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Key departures: LB Devin Lloyd, RB Travis Etienne Jr., CB Greg Newsome II, S Andrew Wingard

After winning 13 games in 2025, the Jaguars saw plenty of talent exit the organization in the offseason. Jacksonville primarily focused on retention, locking down some key players to long-term deals, including former No. 1 pick Travon Walker. Among the most notable departures in the offseason was linebacker Devon Lloyd, who signed a big-money deal with the Panthers after his Pro Bowl campaign in ’26. Greg Newsome II, who was acquired in a mid-season trade with the Browns, left in free agency and signed with the Giants. Meanwhile, running back Travis Etienne Jr. penned a multiyear contract to join the Saints, which makes the addition of Chris Rodriguez Jr. an important one. Rodriguez, who played under Liam Coen during their time together at Kentucky, will form a tandem with second-year RB Bhayshul Tuten out of the backfield. In all, the Jaguars were busy, but they didn’t acquire much new talent.

Los Angeles Chargers

Key additions: C Tyler Biadasz

Key departures: DE Odafe Oweh, G Zion Johnson, RB Najee Harris

Instant impact draft picks: LG Jake Slaughter

Coming off an 11-win season, it was mostly a quiet offseason for the Chargers, who signed center Tyler Biadasz in free agency but ultimately didn’t make many other big acquisitions. Perhaps their most significant addition wasn’t even a player, but new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The former Dolphins coach should bring some fresh energy and design a scheme that will help Justin Herbert and the rest of the offense. Departing the team were Odafe Oweh, Najee Harris and Zion Johnson. Rookie Jake Slaughter will be in contention to win the starting left guard role this year, so L.A. could have two new faces on an offensive line that was disappointing last season (with tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater injured) and desperately needed rejuvenation. Overall, however, the Chargers didn’t make many significant additions on either side of the ball.

Philadelphia Eagles

Key additions: Edge Jonathan Greenard, WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR Dontayvion Wicks, CB Riq Woolen, CB Jonathan Jones

Key departures: WR A.J. Brown, Edge Jaelan Phillips, LB Nakobe Dean, S Reed Blankenship

Instant impact draft picks: WR Makai Lemon

It was a somewhat rocky season for the Eagles last year in the aftermath of their Super Bowl–winning campaign, particularly on offense. Now, they’ll be hoping to make improvements in that regard, though they’ll have to do so without A.J. Brown, who was dealt to the Patriots in the offseason. Brown wasn’t the only big departure for Philadelphia this offseason, as the team allowed a trio of key defensive players––Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship––to hit the open market. The Eagles will look to replicate Brown’s production with a committee of new faces, including first-round pick Makai Lemon and veterans Marquise Brown and Dontayvion Wicks. Philadelphia also traded for Jonathan Greenard to bolster its pass rush, while stabilizing the secondary with the additions of Riq Woolen and Jonathan Jones. Still, given how much talent they saw leave the organization, it’s hard to consider the Eagles a team that improved this offseason.

Seattle Seahawks

Key additions: LB Dante Fowler Jr.

Key departures: RB Kenneth Walker III, LB Boye Mafe, CB Riq Woolen, S Coby Bryant

Instant impact draft picks: RB Jadarian Price

Retention was the name of the game for the Seahawks this offseason, as they signed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a massive extension while also locking up key pieces such as Rashid Shaheed, Josh Jobe and Drake Thomas. They also found a replacement for Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs in free agency, by drafting Jadarian Price with the last pick of the first round. Price should immediately have a sizable role to play in Seattle, filling in alongside Zach Charbonnet in the backfield. The departures were significant, but the Seahawks have the depth defensively to mitigate the losses of Woolen and Bryant. Still, in terms of overall talent, Seattle likely got a little bit worse heading into a season in which it’s hoping to defend its title.

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