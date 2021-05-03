Monday Morning Reset: NFL Draft Leaves Everyone From Clemson Feeling Good

From Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars to Jackson Carman and beyond, the 2021 NFL Draft was a success, and now attention turns to former Tigers' pro careers.

How many times over the course of Thursday-Saturday did you hear an NFL draft commentator tell you how great a player was?

If there were all great, why will some of the same suspects pick in the top-10 again next year? Obviously, it's because not all draft picks are the best ever and not all teams know what to do with the good ones.

Regardless, the draft in large part is about entertainment, so let's not be too hard on those optimistic analysts. Also, there aren't many fans who woke up hating what their teams pulled off over the weekend, and there is a ton of hope for the former Clemson players.

Here are some of the top Clemson-player headlines from the weekend:

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence becomes the first Clemson ever to go No. 1, and he's looking to turn around the 1-15 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence will get help from a familiar face as running back Travis Etienne gives new head coach Urban Meyer a speedy weapon.

Offensive lineman and Ohio native Jackson Carman lands in the best possible destination: home.

WR Amari Rodgers and his versatility will fit in perfectly in Green Bay, even if Aaron Rodgers isn't the QB of the Packers.

WR Cornell Powell had to wait last among Tigers to hear his name called, but he landed in a great spot with the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs.

With the draft behind us, here are five storylines to watch for this week:

1. Fresh Face for the NFL: Lawrence is going to be everywhere, not just in Jacksonville. The league has and will continue to promote the latest No. 1 pick, who's already landed endorsement deals with Adidas and Gatorade. Lawrence is the most marketable No. 1 selection in several years, and there are plenty of people ready to cash in on that.

2. Baseball comes alive: Sometimes, this game doesn't make sense. How had Clemson beaten perennial ACC power Louisville in six of the last seven contests heading into the weekend? More importantly, how did the Tigers keep that success going by sweeping the No. 7 Cardinals at home? Is this time the same Tigers who were 12-12 in ACC play coming in? Regardless, this team has some serious momentum and has a shot at saving the season with weekends remaining.

3. Life without Aamir Simms: It's official, the Clemson forward has seen his college career come to an end. But it wasn't a surprise that Simms is entering the NBA draft instead of using the NCAA's gift of an extra year of eligibility. It's time for the second-team All-ACC selection to spread his wings at the pro level, but what will Clemson basketball look like without him? That's still undetermined.

4. Softball wraps up the regular season: John Rittman's squad has an incredible season. The Tigers are an absurd 37-4 on the season, and they finish conference play this week at Syracuse. But that won't be the second-year program's final time on the diamond. There will be postseason softball, and very likely at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson. With capacity numbers rising as restrictions are being lifted, it's going to be a huge moment for this team. They just need to keep winning.

5. Death Valley Daily debuts: Be sure to check out All Clemson's newest video series, Death Valley Daily, which begins Monday and runs throughout the week. Each day we'll tackle a different topic and keep you up to date on the latest news coming out of Clemson. Subscribe to our Youtube channel and don't miss an episode.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.