NFL Network Draft Analyst Neglects Clemson Tigers During Pre-Combine Call
In years past, Clemson Tigers football players dominated NFL Network draft coverage. When draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah used to talk about players who would be drafted early, a Clemson player was always projected to be slotted to go high.
This year seems to be the exception to the rule.
Jeremiah held a two-plus hour zoom call with members of the NFL media in advance of the scouting combine which begins Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The event will be broadcast live on NFL Network.
The only player from Clemson he mentioned was linebacker Barrett Carter, who is a projected second-day selection. Jeremiah did not have glowing things to say about Carter, as he grouped him in with a clump of off-ball linebackers that should be off the board before the end of the third round.
Jeremiah did not even acknowledge the other five Tigers who were invited to the Combine.
Jeremiah prefaced his remarks by saying it was not a deep linebacker draft and that position should see some players come off the board in rounds two and three.
"When you look at linebackers, it's not a great off the ball linebacker year. Howie [Philadelphia Eagles GM Roseman] , he's not going to take a linebacker in the first round, but if somehow [Alabama's] Jihaad Campbell were to get there — I can't imagine he would — but he's a rangy, versatile, athletic dude who can play off the ball, on the ball. He can run like crazy," Jeremiah said. "He's got a bunch of up side as a rusher too. That would be one there.
"Then some of the linebackers, as you get beyond that, I like Poop Paul from Ole Miss. Maybe third round. Cody Simons, same, out of Ohio State. Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon, Barrett Carter, Clemson. That group of guys, to me is in that third-round range."
The only other times Clemson came up was when Jeremiah spoke highly about two players who were either injured against the Tigers or made a spectacular play in a game with Clemson.
Georgia's Mykel Williams, a defensive lineman who suffered an injury against Clemson, will more than likely go in the first round, but his stock has dropped some due to the injury. In his latest mock draft, Jeremiah has Williams going to the Atlanta Falcons with the 15th selection.
"Mykel Williams, gosh, I just wish we could have seen him healthy. If he doesn't get hurt in that Clemson game and we see him at full strength, I think we're talking about him as another top 10 lock who has a lot of freaky qualities to him, freaky traits to him," Jeremiah said. "He can really get off the ball. He's got a lot of power and violence as a rusher. He can set the edge. It's just a projection. Hasn't been great, but that's because the guy wasn't healthy all year long, and they still roll guys through there."