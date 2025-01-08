Potential Defensive Coordinator Target Seems Unlikely for Clemson Tigers
The Clemson Tigers are certainly busy so far this offseason with recruiting, the transfer portal, and adding a new defensive coordinator.
In 2024, it was a big step forward for the program.
The Tigers were able to win 10 games and an ACC title, but after earning their automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, they were eliminated in the first round.
Now, the team is excited about the 2025 campaign.
Dabo Swinney received the excellent news that a couple of his top players will be returning. On the offensive side of the ball, Cade Klubnik will be back for his senior season, and wide receiver Antonio Williams will be returning as well.
This duo will lead what should be one of the best offenses in the nation come next year. However, if the Tigers are going to reach their potential, they will need to improve their defense.
Last season, the defense for Clemson really struggled at times, especially against the run. This resulted in them parting ways with Wes Goodwin and has left an important position on the coaching staff to fill.
Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider recently spoke about the defensive coordinator spot. He highlighted that one of the potential targets for the opening seems unlikely at this point.
“According to our sources, Clemson has had contact with Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks’ camp. As of right now, according to the information we have, Banks will not be the guy at Clemson.”
Tim Banks was certainly an appealing option for the Tigers after it became apparent that Goodwin’s tenure was over. With the Tennessee Volunteers, he helped create and develop one of the best defenses in the country that was excellent at stopping the run.
With a lot of experience, it would have been a good addition for Clemson with their desire to win in 2025.
Now, Swinney and the program seemingly will have to continue to look for other options.
One name who could be an interesting one to monitor is Indiana Hoosiers defensive coordinator Bryant Haines. The Hoosiers made the CFP as well, led by one of the best defenses in the country which Haines has been coaching for the last two years.
Finding the right coach to improve the defense, especially against the run, is arguably the most important thing that Swinney and the program must address this offseason.
If the Tigers can fix their defense, the sky is the limit in 2025.