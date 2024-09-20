Predictions as Clemson Tigers Host NC State Wolfpack in ACC Football Opener
There is a path ahead for the No. 21 Clemson Tigers to reach the ACC championship game, and that path starts on Saturday at noon eastern when they host the NC State Wolfpack at Memorial Stadium.
Clemson (1-1) has been off for two weeks since their 66-20 shellacking of Appalachian State. While the Tigers were away, their league schedule only got more favorable. They don’t face a ranked team until November.
For all of the offense’s explosiveness against the Mountaineers, Clemson needs to build some sustainable consistency for the weeks ahead.
NC State (2-1) will start true freshman quarterback CJ Bailey, who takes over for the injured Grayson McCall. It’s the perfect opportunity to pounce on a player who will make his first collegiate start in one of the most hostile environments in college football.
So who wins? Here is the All Clemson staff’s predictions for the game.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Clemson 45, NC State 13
The Tigers seemed to have righted the ship on offense before heading into the bye week. Having had two weeks to prepare for the Wolfpack, not to mention going up against a true freshman quarterback making his first career start, this one gets out of hand quickly.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Clemson 36, NC State 21
The Tigers aren’t going to score 35 points in the first quarter. But the defense is going to make Bailey’s life difficult — or at least it should. The longer it allows the Wolfpack to stay in the game, the more difficult things get.
The offense will be efficient. Watch for freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. to have another big game, thanks to his increased grasp of the offense.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Clemson 42, NC State 13
I would feel more confident in this game being close if McCall was playing. Death Valley is already one of the hardest places to play at. Add in your first career start as a freshman against a team striving to make a statement, and you're asking for trouble. Although Bailey rallied the Wolfpack down 10 to defeat LA Tech last week, the Tigers will be too much for him to handle come Saturday.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Clemson 27, NC State 13
The Clemson Tigers play their first ACC game of the season, hosting the NC State Wolfpack. After a huge bounce back win over Appalachian State two weeks ago, the Tigers will keep the positive momentum going. Running back Phil Mafah will have a big game against what has been an exploitable Wolfpack run defense, surpassing the 100-yard mark for the second straight game.