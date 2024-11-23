Star Clemson Tigers Linebacker Among Best at Position in NFL Draft
The Clemson Tigers have been one of the biggest NFL factories over the past few years. While they may not have a ton of top talent entering the draft next year, they at least one player among the top at his position.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema released an updated list of the top players at each defensive position. Linebacker Barrett Carter was the only Tigers player mentioned.
Many people thought Carter was going to enter the draft last season, but he stuck around for another year. While he hasn't played himself into being a first round pick, he has at least looked much better than he did a year ago.
Every aspect of his game has either looked the same or improved.
Tackling, for instance, was a huge issue for him last season. He whiffed on over 20% of his tackle attempts last season and 12% the year before. As a senior, that has dropped all the way down to just under 9%.
He still isn't an elite coverage linebacker, but looks better than ever in run defense.
The following players are listed ahead of him in the draft class at linebacker:
1. Jalon Walker, Georgia Bulldogs
2. Jihaad Campbell, Alabama Crimson Tide
3. Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss Rebels
4. Jefffrey Bassa, Oregon Ducks
Walker is a bit misleading on this list as he is going to be more of an EDGE rusher in the NFL, but is technically still listed as a linebacker.
He's a very talented player, though. One of the main reasons that the Bulldogs were able to take down the Texas Longhorns, logging three sacks in that game alone.
Campbell is the top off-ball linebacker on this list and the first real competition for Barrett. He is a stout run defender and very solid tackler, but can be exposed in coverage.
His coverage skills are serviceable, but anyone that is drafting him is doing so for the player that has missed less than 8% of his tackles in his career.
Paul is a little bit worst of a run defender than Campbell, but is much more reliable in coverage. The same could be said for Bassa, who will be drafted into a defense that uses hybrid linebackers.
The linebacker class this season feels like splitting hairs between the top prospects. Each player has strengths and weaknesses that make them fits for specific schemes. It will mostly matter what the final draft order is. It would be a bit of a shock to hear anyone but Walker's name called come time for the first round of the draft.