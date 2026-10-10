Why This Percentage Shows Glaring Offensive Issue For Clemson Football

Despite Clemson being 3-2 at above .500 in the ACC, there’s been an issue on offense that viewers instantly see.

The Tigers aren’t scoring touchdowns. In fact, they’re third-worst in offensive touchdown rate in the entire country.

Clemson is 136th in the country in this category, only being ahead of Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. The two teams put together are a combined 1-8. The next Power Four team on this list would be Stanford, at only 17%.

How Often Does Your Offense Score a TD? pic.twitter.com/6sSTpamVpS — The Fourth Quarter (@4thQuarterCFB00) October 6, 2026

Fortunately, the Tigers haven’t had to bite the bullet on that issue just yet, winning against North Carolina and Cal in efforts that saw them make comebacks after being down early. However, the metricis something that must improve before they slip up again.

Of course, it’s important to mention the growing pains that a true freshman quarterback can hve to begin a season, let alone after missing a senior season due to a lower-body injury. However, in all, Clemson only had one touchdown pass in its last seven games, coming against the Tar Heels on a look to Christian Bentancur up the seam from Reynolds.

It’s not like the Tigers aren’t getting their chances, either. In the first seven offensive possessions of the loss to No. 4 Miami, they got across midfield six of those times. They could only score six points, coming from two field goals by Nolan Hauser.

In fact, Hauser has scored nearly as many points as the Clemson offense has altogether. He’s contributed 43 points while the Tigers scored 48 altogether thus far. One of the touchdowns in the season came from a punt return as well, which is important to note in this situation.

That will need to chance soon, with Clemson still having games against top ACC opponents like Virginia Tech, Florida State and Duke. South Carolina, despite its current woes, shouldn’t go under the radar either if the Tigers still can’t put the ball in the end zone offensively.

Fortunately, the Tigers have a chance to inflate that percentage, and head coach Dabo Swinney knkows the team should take care of business as well. They host Charleston Southern off of the bye on Oct. 17, and the last time these two teams played, Clemson put 66 on the Buccaneers back in 2023.

Kickoff is set for noon from Memorial Stadium and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

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