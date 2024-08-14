Former Clemson Tigers Star Gets One More Chance in NFL with Washington Commanders
The Clemson Tigers have turned out many great NFL players in recent years. Some of the big names that are currently in the league are Trevor Lawrence, Tee Higgins, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, and Travis Etienne.
All of those players are well-known to most NFL fans. However, there are many players who aren't household names that came from Clemson.
Martavis Bryant, a former Tigers' standout wide receiver, is one of those names.
Bryant has shown flashes of star potential during his NFL career. Unfortunately, he has been unable to stay consistent and stick with a team long-term.
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, Bryant has been given another chance to revitalize his career. He was signed by the Washington Commanders recently.
Speaking of his inability to land with a team and stick with it, Bryant hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2018 season. He's hoping to change that this year with a Commanders team that is expected to take a big leap forward offensively with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way.
Throughout his 44 career games in the NFL, Bryant has racked up 145 receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had a promising first and second season before starting to fall off in year three.
At 32 years old, this could very well be Bryant's last opportunity to find success. If he's unable to do so with this situation, he could run out of time and teams interested in signing him.
Dan Quinn, the head coach of Washington, is clearly high on Bryant's ability.
The veteran wideout signed with the Dallas Cowboys last season when Quinn was the team's defensive coordinator. It seems likely that Quinn liked what he saw enough to want to bring him to the Commanders.
During his Clemson career, Bryant had quiet 2011 and 2012 seasons. He then broke out onto the scene in 2013 with 42 catches for 828 yards and seven touchdowns before heading to the NFL.
Bryant ended up being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 118 overall pick.
Hopefully, Bryant will be able to find success with Washington in 2024. As usual, Clemson fans will be rooting him on, as they do for every alum that the school sends to playing on Sunday's.