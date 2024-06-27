Clemson Star Lands With 2023 NBA Champions in Free Agency
PJ Hall, the former Clemson Tigers forward who just helped them reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, has agreed to a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets, per a report from Stadium.
With a two-way contract, Hall gets some level of security, even though he wasn’t selected in the NBA Draft, which ended on Thursday. That offer means the Nuggets see him as a player good enough to play in the G League and who, potentially, could join them for selected NBA games next season.
Players on two-way contracts can go back and forth between the two. Hall will likely participate with the Nuggets’ Summer League team.
Hall, a 6-foot-10 forward, has steadily built a resume worth considering by NBA teams. Stadium quoted Hall’s agent, Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports, as saying that Hall received significant interest in the second round but wasn’t picked.
The Spartanburg, S.C., native played all four seasons of college for the Tigers, joining them for the 2020-21 season after a highly-respected prep career at Dorman High School.
There, he was the 2019-20 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, a two-time 5A State champion and a consensus Top 60 recruit nationally and the No. 1 ranked player in South Carolina.
After a 21-game freshman season in which he only averaged 3.5 points, he emerged as a productive part of the 2021-22 team as he averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. He was second in voting for ACC Most Improved Player of the Year.
In 2022-23, his junior season, he put himself on the map nationally with a 15.3-point average, along with 5.7 rebounds. He also shot nearly 40 percent from the 3-point line, a pre-requisite these days for players Hall’s size in the NBA. He was an All-ACC Third-Team selection.
Last season he averaged a career-high 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, but his 3-point shooting fell to 31.5 percent. He was named All-ACC First Team as Hall helped the Tigers reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1980 season.
Even though he had a COVID waiver that would have allowed him to return to Clemson for one more season, Hall opted to stay in the NBA Draft pool.
Hall had a host of pre-draft workouts around the country, including a stop in San Francisco to work out with the Golden State Warriors.
Clemson’s first-round drought continued. The last Clemson player selected in the first round was forward Trevor Booker in 2010.