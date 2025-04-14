Will Clemson Men's Basketball Land Star Guard from Transfer Portal?
The Clemson Tigers remain active in the transfer portal and have continued eyeing potential players who could benefit their program.
Their most recent addition as of Sunday was Butta Johnson who previously played for the UAB Blazers. During his 2024-25 season, he averaged 8.8 points and 2.1 rebounds with 21 starts out of 37 games.
Johnson, a guard, will be the fourth addition to head coach Brad Brownell's program. He is joined by RJ Godfrey, Carter Welling and Nick Davidson.
While the Tigers transfers will undoubtedly add plenty of strength to the team, Brownell may not be done with the portal quite yet.
There is still time for Clemson to acquire one more top guard who has been keeping his options open.
Bryce Lindsay from the James Madison Dukes is exploring programs and has reportedly taken a keen liking to the Tigers.
Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Lindsay has been narrowing down schools of interest and Clemson remains on his list.
Averaging 13.4 points during his 2024-25 campaign, Lindsay could add great value to the Brownell's program as he continues to develop.
During that same season, he received several acknowledgements having been named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Sun Belt Sixth Man of the Year and Third Team All-Sun Belt.
In 2023-24, Lindsay found himself with the Texas A&M Aggies where he played in eight games.
He is young, but it's clear that he has natural talent on the court. Above all, he has proven himself to be an adaptable player which could really benefit Clemson.
However, his mind isn't made up yet. He is still considering six other programs including the Florida Gators, Villanova Wildcats, Vanderbilt Commodores, Miami Hurricanes, USC Trojans and the Indiana Hoosiers.
The 6-foot-3 guard has some serious thinking to do as he tries to find his next collegiate home where he will be able to continue developing in hopes of furthering his athletic career.
While the Tigers are looking to land Lindsay, things may not be set in stone for a few more days. He's been a hot commodity in the portal, and with multiple other schools on his radar, uncertainty is high.
The transfer portal closes on April 22 and while players don't have to decide where they're going by then, that's when the flood of transfers will stop.
Time is dwindling down rather quickly, leaving players and coaches feeling the intense pressure that the portal inevitably creates.