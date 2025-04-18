Clemson Tigers Abruptly Releases Gymnastics Coach After Two Seasons
The Clemson Tigers will be looking for a new women’s gymnastics coach after they unexpectedly let Amy Smith go on Friday.
The Tigers provided a two-sentence release on her departure.
“Clemson University has parted ways with Amy Smith, Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced,” per the release. “Clemson will immediately commence a national search for its next head coach.”
The Tigers wrapped up their season earlier this month with a fourth-place finish in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Smith was hired to launch the program and guided it through its first two seasons. The Tigers hired a seasoned head coach, as she had most recently guided the program at Utah State for five seasons. At the time she was hired, Utah State was ranked No. 23 in the nation and was the only non-power conference program ranked.
The Aggies were her first head-coach position, but she was previously an assistant coach at North Carolina, UCLA, Missouri, Florida and Kentucky.
Controversy did follow her, however. As Chapel Fowler of The State reported in 2023, she faced allegations at two different schools that she cultivated “a culture of disordered eating” and berated athletes. Clemson athletic director Graham Neff was asked about the allegations and publicly backed the coach.
Whoever takes over will inherit a program that went 6-3 with a 4-2 record in the ACC last season. Brie Clark was the only Tiger to be named to the All-ACC gymnastics team, as he finished second in the floor exercise during the conference tournament.
Clark also became the first college gymnast to successfully complete the Biles I on floor exercise during a meet earlier this season.
Smith was also a gymnast in college, as she started her career at Oklahoma and eventually transferred to UCLA. While with the Bruins, she earned first-team All-American honors on both vault and floor in 1997. She also captured a Pac-10 Conference title on floor and an NCAA West Regional title on vault on the way to the 1997 Team National Championship. Smith was a team captain in both 1996 and 1997.