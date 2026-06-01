Clemson Tigers Lock In Commitment From Four-Star Georgia Tackle

Fresh off his official visit to the Clemson Tigers, it didn’t take long for head coach Dabo Swinney to lock in another commit for the 2027 cycle.

Four-star offensive lineman JJ Brown announced his commitment to Clemson on Monday evening, doing so on the Rivals’ YouTube channel. He chose the Tigers over Georgia, Auburn and Kentucky, among other top schools.

A 6-foot-6, 280-pound tackle, Brown is the No. 24 player in his position in the class. He is also a top 30 player from the state of Georgia, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking.

It’s not a shocking decision, especially with the Lilburn, Georgia, native immediately moving his decision livestream up three weeks than what it was supposed to be. Brown formerly had his commitment set to June 23, which would follow all four official visits that were scheduled.

He had a lot of praise during his visit, even hinting at a potential commitment with the Tigers that would pair him up with fellow Georgia offensive lineman Elijah Morrison. Morrison committed last week before the weekend began.

After Clemson, the recruit had visits lined up to Georgia, Auburn and Kentucky, respectively, in the following weekends. However, position coach Matt Luke was able to lock in a commitment before other coaches could sway his interests.

Before his official visit this past weekend, Brown had only visited the Tigers one time before, back at the end of April on an unofficial visit. Other than that, it was the Bulldogs who were pushing for the in-state product, having him on campus for six unofficial visits since last August.

Luke now has four commitments on the offensive line, but Brown is the first tackle in the class thus far. He was also the only offensive tackle on Clemson’s official visit weekend, adding reinforcement on the end of the line.

The Tigers now have 19 recruits in this cycle, continuing a hot stretch of commitments that dates back now to mid-May. Clemson is also 14th in the country with its respective class and remains second in the ACC, behind Miami.

The only other recruit that remains uncommitted is South Carolina native Nate Carson, who should finalize a decision over the upcoming months. Perhaps another recruit could pull the trigger like Brown did after a successful weekend.

Clemson Tigers on SI expects more commitments to follow suit over the upcoming days and weeks, and will remain updated with the other recruits that join the program.