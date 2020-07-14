SI All-American Candidate Emeka Egbuka Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Emeka Egbuka
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver and Cornerback
School: Steilacoom (Wash.)
Schools of Interest: Washington, Clemson, Oregon, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma, among others. 
Projected Position: Egbuka is capable of playing wide receiver on the perimeter as an X or Z, as well as being effective inside in the slot. Also possesses excellent value as a returner.

Frame: Muscular and well-defined. Good length at 6-foot-1 with powerful and athletic build. 

Athleticism: Excellent quickness, evidenced by his 4.19 shuttle time at The Opening in 2019. Very good play strength and powerful lower-half. Explosiveness from 35.10-inch vertical jump is routinely displayed on tape.

Instincts: Good patience and release quickness off the line of scrimmage. Has strength and quickness to escape press, and uses subtle head fakes and deceptive shoulder positioning to set up coverage to his benefit to separate. Emeka possesses enough speed to stack corners on the third-level, yet his concentration, adjustment ability, big strike zone and confidence in his hands allow him to routinely make spectacular plays.

Polish: Solid route-runner at this stage who is very effective on double moves due to his athleticism, agility and quickness. He is also dangerous after the catch, as he has good vision to go along with strength and toughness as a runner. He will need to improve his initial stemming of his routes off the line and consistency of decreasing his pad level at break-points to separate.

Bottom Line: Egbuka is physically and instinctually capable of impacting a collegiate roster as a true freshman. He’s a competitive player with excellent athleticism and play-making ability. He’s not a burner, but possesses many elite traits to progress into becoming the focal point of an offense’s passing game every Saturday.

