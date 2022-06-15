Hunter Renfrow Betting on Himself

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Hunter Renfrow is betting on himself.

That is what NFL Insider Mike Florio said about Renfrow's new deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, which he signed last week.

The former Clemson wide receiver signed a two-year extension worth $32 million, including a $21 million signing bonus.

"This is a short-term band-aid where Hunter Renfrow is kind of betting on himself," Florio said.

Betting on himself might be a smart move for Renfrow. He is coming off a season in which he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

His performance not only led the Raiders, but it earned him a Pro Bowl roster spot, the first of his career.

"(He's) betting on the fact that when he gets through the next couple of seasons, he'll be in position to make even more," Florio said.

Betting on himself worked for Cooper Kupp, who earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Fresh off his Super Bowl performance and his record-breaking regular season, Kupp signed a five-year deal worth $110 million, including $75 million guaranteed. The $75 million guarantee is the most by a non-quarterback in NFL history.

Can Renfrow do the same in Las Vegas?

"Davante Adams is going through the early big-money years of his deal and he’ll be 10-11 years into his career and maybe Renfrow is valued differently than he is now and makes a lot more on his next deal," Florio said, "or he goes somewhere else, because, again, it’s only for three more seasons."