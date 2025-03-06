Clemson Tigers Open ACC Women’s Tournament with Victory over Stanford
Loyal McQueen led the Clemson Tigers with 17 points as they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, 63-46, in the first round of the ACC women’s basketball tournament on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.
The Tigers (14-16) played the final game of the first round, which included three games, with the winners advancing to the second round on Thursday.
Clemson will play No. 6 seed Louisville at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Cardinals beat the Tigers in their only meeting, 78-52, near the end of the regular season.
After a close first quarter, with Clemson taking an 11-10 lead, the Tigers took control of the game with a 16-6 second quarter to build a 27-16 lead at halftime.
Clemson added to the lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Cardinal, 21-14, to push the Tigers’ lead to 48-30.
The Tigers were buoyed by 44% shooting for the game, including a 47% rate from the 3-point line, with eight made 3-pointers. Stanford was held to 31% shooting from the field and 27% from the 3-point line. Stanford also committed 13 turnovers, and Clemson turned those mistakes into 14 points.
McQueen shot 6-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. She also had eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Mia Moore scored 14 points, shooting 50% from the floor and making four 3-point field goals. She also had four rebounds. Anya Poole added 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting with eight rebounds and three blocked shots.
Courtney Ogden was the only Cardinal in double figures with 13 points. She also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
ACC 2025 Women’s Basketball Tournament
March 5-9, 2025
First Horizon Coliseum • Greensboro, N.C.
(All Times ET)
Wednesday, March 5 (First Round)
Game 1: No. 12 Boston College 76, No. 13 Syracuse 73
Game 2: No. 10 Virginia 64, No. 15 Pitt 50
Thursday, March 6 (Second Round)
Game 4: No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 5 North Carolina, ACCN, 11 a.m.
Game 5: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 7 California, ACCN, 5 p.m.
Game 7: No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 6 Louisville, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 7 (Quarterfinals)
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Florida State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 1 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 Duke, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 8 (Semifinals)
Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8, ESPN2, Noon
Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 9 (Championship)
Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.