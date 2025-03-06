All Clemson

Clemson Tigers Open ACC Women’s Tournament with Victory over Stanford

The Clemson Tigers still have a chance to get back to .500 for the season as they advance in the ACC women’s basketball tournament.

Clemson guard Loyal McQueen (1) passes near South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) during the second quarter at Littlejohn Coliseum Wednesday, November 20, 2024; Clemson, SC, USA.
Clemson guard Loyal McQueen (1) passes near South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) during the second quarter at Littlejohn Coliseum Wednesday, November 20, 2024; Clemson, SC, USA. / Ken Ruinard - The Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Loyal McQueen led the Clemson Tigers with 17 points as they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, 63-46, in the first round of the ACC women’s basketball tournament on Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

The Tigers (14-16) played the final game of the first round, which included three games, with the winners advancing to the second round on Thursday.

Clemson will play No. 6 seed Louisville at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network. The Cardinals beat the Tigers in their only meeting, 78-52, near the end of the regular season.

After a close first quarter, with Clemson taking an 11-10 lead, the Tigers took control of the game with a 16-6 second quarter to build a 27-16 lead at halftime.

Clemson added to the lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Cardinal, 21-14, to push the Tigers’ lead to 48-30.

The Tigers were buoyed by 44% shooting for the game, including a 47% rate from the 3-point line, with eight made 3-pointers. Stanford was held to 31% shooting from the field and 27% from the 3-point line. Stanford also committed 13 turnovers, and Clemson turned those mistakes into 14 points.

McQueen shot 6-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. She also had eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Mia Moore scored 14 points, shooting 50% from the floor and making four 3-point field goals. She also had four rebounds. Anya Poole added 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting with eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Courtney Ogden was the only Cardinal in double figures with 13 points. She also had three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

ACC 2025 Women’s Basketball Tournament

March 5-9, 2025

First Horizon Coliseum • Greensboro, N.C.

(All Times ET)

Wednesday, March 5 (First Round)

Game 1: No. 12 Boston College 76, No. 13 Syracuse 73

Game 2: No. 10 Virginia 64, No. 15 Pitt 50

Game 3: No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 11 Stanford, ACCN, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 6 (Second Round)

Game 4: No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 5 North Carolina, ACCN, 11 a.m.

Game 5: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 7 California, ACCN, 5 p.m.

Game 7: No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 6 Louisville, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 7 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Florida State, ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 1 NC State, ACCN, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 Duke, ACCN, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 (Semifinals)

Game 12: Winners Games 9 vs. 8, ESPN2, Noon

Game 13: Winners Games 11 vs. 10, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 (Championship)

Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, ESPN, 1 p.m.

